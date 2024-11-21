Seoul to host winter festival from Dec. 13

A rendering of the sun sculpture, the “Midnight Sun,” shows to appear for the bell-ringing event, scheduled to be held on Dec. 31 at Bosingak in central Seoul on New Year’s Eve. (Seoul Metropolitan Government)

The Seoul Metropolitan Government said Thursday that it will host a large-scale, city-wide winter festival next month, accompanied by media art and radiant sculptures decorating the city.

Also known as Seoul Winter Festa, the city government combined several winter-themed events into one large-scale festival for the first time in 2023. According to the city government, the event saw around 7.4 million visitors.

This year’s event will kick off on Dec. 13 and run until Jan. 5 at six locations in Seoul -- Gwanghwamun Gate, Gwanghwamun Square, Cheonggyecheon, Seoul Plaza and Bosingak in central Seoul, as well as Dongdaemun Design Plaza in eastern Seoul.

The Seoul Winter Festa will kick off under the title “Soul Prism,” with an opening ceremony that will light up the area around Gwanghwamun Square and Cheonggyecheon at around 6 p.m. on Dec. 13. The event will be held at the ceremonial stage in front of Gyeongbokgung known as “woldae.”

A light show featuring media art from four renowned international artists will be projected onto Gwanghwamun from Dec. 13. The city government added that media projections from five international artists will also be shown on the facade of Dongdaemun Design Plaza, from Dec. 19 until Jan. 1.