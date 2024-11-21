[From the Scene] Gigantic Olive Young store lures young trend-setters in Seongsu

Image of the Makeup Studio Zone at Olive Young N Seongsu in Seoul (CJ Olive Young)

Stepping into Olive Young N Seongsu, just a minute’s walk from Seongsu Station’s Exit 4, visitors are immediately greeted by a vibrant and spacious interior filled with colorful cosmetics. The cheerful atmosphere is enhanced by classic and upbeat music playing softly in the background.

“Welcome to our new chapter of the store, Olive Young N Seongsu,” said Kim Soo-ju, Olive Young's cross-functional team leader, during a guided press tour on Thursday. "The special ‘N’ in our name reflects our commitment to offering new and next-level experiences — not just in K-beauty, but across the entire lifestyle wellness spectrum.”

Korea’s leading beauty retailer Olive Young has officially opened its first innovative store, Olive Young N Seongsu, in the Factorial Seongsu building.

Launching on Friday, the store spans five floors with an area of approximately 4,628 square meters, making it the largest Olive Young store yet.

While floors 1 to 3 are lively retail spaces, the 4th floor is reserved for VIP members and business partners, featuring premium F&B offerings and curated beauty programs.

The location combines cutting-edge retail concepts with immersive customer experiences.

Seongsu is a trendy hub renowned for its cutting-edge fashion, food and beverage scene. It has become a magnet for Millennial and Generation Z tourists seeking authentic and immersive experiences.

Reflecting this growing popularity, Olive Young’s Seongsu stores reported a 90 percent rise in sales from January to October this year compared to the previous year, with foreign customer sales skyrocketing by nearly 300 percent.

Olive Young N Seongsu goes beyond simply showcasing the latest K-beauty products — it is meticulously designed to align with the preferences of global consumers.

Among its standout attractions is the Trend Fountain, a display of handpicked beauty products. Also exclusive to this location is The Corner Goods Shop, offering store-exclusive items, and the K-pop Now Zone, a vibrant space for pop-up stores featuring K-pop artists. Visitors can explore 12 specialized zones, each catering to a specific product category to ensure a comprehensive shopping experience.