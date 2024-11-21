[From the Scene] Gigantic Olive Young store lures young trend-setters in Seongsu

Most Popular
-
1
[Campus Now] Women's colleges in crisis: Blasted for gender bias, coed transition proposals
-
2
Why are Yale students taking K-pop classes?
-
3
Carmakers, battery suppliers vie for leadership in battery management
-
4
IMF lowers Korea's 2025 growth outlook to 2%
-
5
Labor Ministry dismisses Hanni harassment case
-
6
North Korean troops fighting alongside Russia, NIS confirms
-
7
Mixed reactions as Korea seeks to lift 52-hour work limit for chipmakers
-
8
Reality show 'I Live Alone' disciplined for 'glorifying' alcohol consumption
-
9
[More than APT] Why apartment complexes flourish in Korea
-
10
Yoon focuses on expanding global solidarity against NK-Russia military ties at APEC, G20 summits
[From the Scene] Gigantic Olive Young store lures young trend-setters in SeongsuBy Kim Hae-yeon
Published : Nov. 21, 2024 - 15:24
Stepping into Olive Young N Seongsu, just a minute’s walk from Seongsu Station’s Exit 4, visitors are immediately greeted by a vibrant and spacious interior filled with colorful cosmetics. The cheerful atmosphere is enhanced by classic and upbeat music playing softly in the background.
“Welcome to our new chapter of the store, Olive Young N Seongsu,” said Kim Soo-ju, Olive Young's cross-functional team leader, during a guided press tour on Thursday. "The special ‘N’ in our name reflects our commitment to offering new and next-level experiences — not just in K-beauty, but across the entire lifestyle wellness spectrum.”
Korea’s leading beauty retailer Olive Young has officially opened its first innovative store, Olive Young N Seongsu, in the Factorial Seongsu building.
Launching on Friday, the store spans five floors with an area of approximately 4,628 square meters, making it the largest Olive Young store yet.
While floors 1 to 3 are lively retail spaces, the 4th floor is reserved for VIP members and business partners, featuring premium F&B offerings and curated beauty programs.
The location combines cutting-edge retail concepts with immersive customer experiences.
Seongsu is a trendy hub renowned for its cutting-edge fashion, food and beverage scene. It has become a magnet for Millennial and Generation Z tourists seeking authentic and immersive experiences.
Reflecting this growing popularity, Olive Young’s Seongsu stores reported a 90 percent rise in sales from January to October this year compared to the previous year, with foreign customer sales skyrocketing by nearly 300 percent.
Olive Young N Seongsu goes beyond simply showcasing the latest K-beauty products — it is meticulously designed to align with the preferences of global consumers.
Among its standout attractions is the Trend Fountain, a display of handpicked beauty products. Also exclusive to this location is The Corner Goods Shop, offering store-exclusive items, and the K-pop Now Zone, a vibrant space for pop-up stores featuring K-pop artists. Visitors can explore 12 specialized zones, each catering to a specific product category to ensure a comprehensive shopping experience.
Interactive services elevate the experience even further.
At the Skin Fit Studio, visitors can indulge in spa-quality skincare treatments, while the Makeup Studio and Touch-Up Bar offer themed tutorials and personalized beauty sessions.
To foster collaboration and support industry growth, Olive Young N Seongsu features the Connect Studio, a dedicated space for brands to produce live marketing content. Additionally, there are networking areas for global buyers and business partners, as well as venues for seminars and conferences.
Recognizing the needs of international customers, the store offers multilingual staff, product labels in English and multilingual store guides. Digital convenience is also a priority, with kiosks for navigation and QR code systems for easy service reservations.
"Just as Olive Young has continuously innovated and embraced challenges over the past 25 years to grow alongside domestic small and medium-sized brands, we will continue this journey toward becoming a 'global K-beauty platform' together with K-brands spanning beauty, wellness and lifestyle." Olive Young CEO Lee Sun-jung said.
More from Headlines
-
IMF lowers Korea's 2025 growth outlook to 2%
-
North Korean troops fighting alongside Russia, NIS confirms
-
Japan to hold 1st memorial for Korean forced labor victims at Sado mine