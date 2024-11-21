Korean Air offers special flights for mileage users

Korean Air has introduced a special flight schedule for customers wishing to redeem mileage points for trips to Jeju Island.

Mileage users will have preferential booking access for three days: Dec. 28, Dec. 30, and Jan. 1. Reservations open Thursday, and customers can join the event through the airline’s official website or mobile app.

The promotion applies exclusively to flights between Gimpo and Jeju Island. The flight from Gimpo Airport will depart at 1:40 PM, arriving at Jeju Airport at 2:50 PM. The return flight from Jeju will depart at 11:35 AM, arriving at Gimpo at 12:45 PM. These flights will be operated using the Airbus A220-300, which features 140 economy-class seats.

“Our customers often prefer to use their mileage points for trips to Jeju Island. To accommodate this demand, we’ve added special flight schedules for their year-end and New Year’s trip,” said a company official.

Additionally, Korean Air offers a year-round program called Bonus Hot Pick, which provides mileage discounts for selected destinations. With China becoming a visa-free country, customers traveling to major cities like Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou can get discounts of up to 5,000 miles on round-trip tickets.