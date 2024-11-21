Explore last-minute fall getaways in Danyang

Hikers enjoy the fall foliage at Sobaeksan in Danyang, North Chungcheong Province, on Nov. 16. (Lee Si-jin/The Korea Herald) Hikers enjoy the fall foliage at Sobaeksan in Danyang, North Chungcheong Province, on Nov. 16. (Lee Si-jin/The Korea Herald)

With South Korea experiencing sudden cold snap, the next few weeks will be your last chance for a fall getaway. If you missed this year’s fall foliage you might still catch a glimpse at Danyang, North Chungcheong Province, where the traces of autumn have yet to disappear. Hikers can explore Guinsa, the head temple of Cheontae Buddhism, or Sobaeksan, a popular mountain located in eastern Danyang. The trails in both places are steep in many areas and will have hikers out of breath as they make their way. The scenic views at the county's beautiful mountain ridges, however, will make all that hard work worthwhile.

Guinsa in Danyang, North Chungcheong Province (Korea Tourism Organization) Guinsa in Danyang, North Chungcheong Province (Korea Tourism Organization)

For those who wish to take in the autumn atmosphere without working up sweat, Bobaljae Pass and Mancheonha Skywalk are great options. Bobaljae Pass -- a three-kilometer road located 540 meters above sea level on the northern area of Sobaeksan -- is one of Danyang’s popular fall getaways, where the travelers can witness multiple hairpin curves surrounded by blazing ginkgo and maple trees.

Bobaljae Pass (Korea Tourism Organization) Bobaljae Pass (Korea Tourism Organization)

Visitors can either take a leisurely drive along the road or park their cars near the observatory to get an aerial-view of Bobaljae Pass. Meanwhile, Mancheonha Skywalk is an observatory located on a cliff of the meandering Namhan River. Visitors of all ages can take a five to seven-minute bus ride to head to the observatory. Though thrill-seekers can enjoy zipline and alpine coaster rides, a light stroll along the walking trails of the observatory will present more than enough excitement for most.

A panoramic view of Namhan River and mountains of North Chungcheong Province from Mancheonha Skywalk (Lee Si-jin/The Korea Herald) A panoramic view of Namhan River and mountains of North Chungcheong Province from Mancheonha Skywalk (Lee Si-jin/The Korea Herald)

Visitors enjoy the panoramic view at Mancheonha Skywalk in Danyang, North Chuncheong Province. (Lee Si-jin/The Korea Herald) Visitors enjoy the panoramic view at Mancheonha Skywalk in Danyang, North Chuncheong Province. (Lee Si-jin/The Korea Herald)