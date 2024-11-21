Explore last-minute fall getaways in Danyang

Most Popular
-
1
[Campus Now] Women's colleges in crisis: Blasted for gender bias, coed transition proposals
-
2
Why are Yale students taking K-pop classes?
-
3
Carmakers, battery suppliers vie for leadership in battery management
-
4
IMF lowers Korea's 2025 growth outlook to 2%
-
5
Labor Ministry dismisses Hanni harassment case
-
6
North Korean troops fighting alongside Russia, NIS confirms
-
7
Mixed reactions as Korea seeks to lift 52-hour work limit for chipmakers
-
8
Reality show 'I Live Alone' disciplined for 'glorifying' alcohol consumption
-
9
[More than APT] Why apartment complexes flourish in Korea
-
10
Yoon focuses on expanding global solidarity against NK-Russia military ties at APEC, G20 summits
Explore last-minute fall getaways in DanyangBy Lee Si-jin
Published : Nov. 21, 2024 - 15:20
With South Korea experiencing sudden cold snap, the next few weeks will be your last chance for a fall getaway.
If you missed this year’s fall foliage you might still catch a glimpse at Danyang, North Chungcheong Province, where the traces of autumn have yet to disappear.
Hikers can explore Guinsa, the head temple of Cheontae Buddhism, or Sobaeksan, a popular mountain located in eastern Danyang.
The trails in both places are steep in many areas and will have hikers out of breath as they make their way. The scenic views at the county's beautiful mountain ridges, however, will make all that hard work worthwhile.
For those who wish to take in the autumn atmosphere without working up sweat, Bobaljae Pass and Mancheonha Skywalk are great options.
Bobaljae Pass -- a three-kilometer road located 540 meters above sea level on the northern area of Sobaeksan -- is one of Danyang’s popular fall getaways, where the travelers can witness multiple hairpin curves surrounded by blazing ginkgo and maple trees.
Visitors can either take a leisurely drive along the road or park their cars near the observatory to get an aerial-view of Bobaljae Pass.
Meanwhile, Mancheonha Skywalk is an observatory located on a cliff of the meandering Namhan River.
Visitors of all ages can take a five to seven-minute bus ride to head to the observatory.
Though thrill-seekers can enjoy zipline and alpine coaster rides, a light stroll along the walking trails of the observatory will present more than enough excitement for most.
Braver souls can step out onto the glass-floored observatory, which juts out over the side of the mountain to allow superb views of the scenery in every direction -- even down.
You can not only get a panoramic view of the mountainscape on Mancheonha Skywalk, but you can also see the entire county from multiple angles.
Mancheonha Skywalk is open every day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the winter season.
More from Headlines
-
IMF lowers Korea's 2025 growth outlook to 2%
-
North Korean troops fighting alongside Russia, NIS confirms
-
Japan to hold 1st memorial for Korean forced labor victims at Sado mine