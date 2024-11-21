Seoul’s department stores dazzle in festive holiday competition

From left: the Christmas display on the exterior of Lotte Department Store in Sogong-dong, the Christmas village set up at The Hyundai Seoul in Yeouido, and the Christmas video shown on the iconic LED screen at Shinsegae Department Store in Myeongdong (Yonhap)

Christmas has arrived early in Seoul’s department stores, where luxury retailers Shinsegae, Lotte, and Hyundai are locked in a competition to outshine one another and attract customers.

With the domestic economy still struggling to recover, the festive displays went up even earlier this year, starting on Nov. 1.

Shinsegae Department Store in Myeongdong arguably lit the fuse of this holiday decoration competition.

Since 2021, the store has forgone outdoor advertisements for big brands during the holiday season to focus instead on elaborate Christmas decor.

This year’s theme, “Finding Moments of Christmas,” transforms its flagship building into a mystical castle through a striking media façade.

Lotte Department Store in Sogong-dong has drawn inspiration from Broadway, adorning its facade with neon lights reminiscent of early 1900s theaters.

The Hyundai Seoul in Yeouido invites shoppers into a fairytale world. Inside the building, the “Moving Grand Theater” installation features a European circus village complete with six hot air balloons floating overhead.

But behind the holiday sparkle lies a more realistic reason for this early revelry: sluggish fall sales.

With the summer heat dragging into September, products for autumn didn’t move as much as expected. Combine that with inflation, and the third-quarter profits for Korea’s top three department stores dropped by 4.8 to 11 percent compared to last year.

Christmas decorations are considered the ultimate sales lifeline, according to a retail insider. Department stores report a more than 10 percent jump in foot traffic once their displays debut, and it’s not just shoppers they’re pulling in — it’s cars, too.

Christmas decorations at The Hyundai Seoul in Yeouido, Seoul (Yonhap)