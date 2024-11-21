Concerns rise over unchecked prescriptions of Wegovy

Concerns are rising over Wegovy being available at pharmacies without proper prescription, as some people are grappling with side effects. Wegovy is a popular weight-loss drug known to be used by celebrities like Elon Musk and Kim Kardashian.

Recently, users of the weight-loss injection have taken to social media to share their reviews of Wegovy, with many of them experiencing headaches, itching and skin rashes due to allergic reactions, as well as stomach issues.

"The most unpleasant side effects I had while taking Wegovy were bloating, nausea, struggling to sleep and my heart beating faster than usual," one user wrote on her blog.

Wegovy is a weekly injection approved by the FDA in 2021 for long-term weight management. Users of the pills were able to lose 15 percent of their weight on average over 68 weeks. The medication can be purchased at pharmacies without a prescription or at local clinics.

"I was also afraid after seeing news reports that a woman died from pancreatitis after using Wegovy," the user wrote. According to Cureus Journal of Medical Science last month, a man in his 70s in the US died from pancreatitis and other illnesses after increasing his dose of Wegovy.

Concerns over Wegovy were also brought up during the National Assembly's inspection of the Health Ministry late last month.

Rep. Chang Jong-tae of the main opposition Democratic Party of Korea raised concerns that prescriptions for Wegovy can be obtained easily without seeing a doctor in person through telemedicine platforms. Chang stressed that telemedicine platforms, which are meant for remote medical consultations, are being used by people to purchase Wegovy and other weight-loss drugs for cosmetic reasons, and called for enhanced monitoring measures.

In response to growing concerns over Wegovy, the Health Ministry recently sent letters to hospitals via the Korean Hospital Association, asking them to evaluate patients carefully before prescribing it.