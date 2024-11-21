Most Popular
-
1
[Campus Now] Women's colleges in crisis: Blasted for gender bias, coed transition proposals
-
2
‘Hangang River,’ not 'Han River': Seoul city
-
3
Why are Yale students taking K-pop classes?
-
4
Carmakers, battery suppliers vie for leadership in battery management
-
5
Labor Ministry dismisses Hanni harassment case
-
6
IMF lowers Korea's 2025 growth outlook to 2%
-
7
North Korean troops fighting alongside Russia, NIS confirms
-
8
DP leader indicted again over alleged misuse of public funds
-
9
Mixed reactions as Korea seeks to lift 52-hour work limit for chipmakers
-
10
[More than APT] Why apartment complexes flourish in Korea
NoticeBy Kim Hoo-ran
Published : Nov. 21, 2024 - 11:31
Invitation to The Korea Herald's
Architecture Talk: More than APT
The Korea Herald cordially invites you to join us for Architecture Talk: More than APT on Nov. 27 at Seosomun Shrine History Museum in Seoul.
This year’s Architecture Talk expands upon the five-part series titled “More than APT” published in The Korea Herald that examined apartment complexes and alternative housing forms that, by their design, promote a sense of community.
A panel of leading architects and experts will further expound upon the concepts introduced in the series. With “interaction” and “community-building” as key words, the panelists will discuss why apartments have come to account for more than 64 percent of all housing in Korea, how apartment complexes can be designed to facilitate greater interaction among its residents and with the larger community outside. There will also be an introduction of alternative forms of housing that are designed to promote community-building by the architects who designed them, to be followed by a discussion.
Architecture Talk: More than APT
Date: 3:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m., Nov. 27 (Wednesday)
Venue: Seosomun Shrine History Museum (5 Chilpae-ro, Jung-gu, Seoul))
Fee: 5.000 won
-
khooran@heraldcorp.com
-
Articles by Kim Hoo-ran
More from Headlines
-
IMF lowers Korea's 2025 growth outlook to 2%
-
North Korean troops fighting alongside Russia, NIS confirms
-
Japan to hold 1st memorial for Korean forced labor victims at Sado mine