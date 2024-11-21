Invitation to The Korea Herald's

Architecture Talk: More than APT

The Korea Herald cordially invites you to join us for Architecture Talk: More than APT on Nov. 27 at Seosomun Shrine History Museum in Seoul.

This year’s Architecture Talk expands upon the five-part series titled “More than APT” published in The Korea Herald that examined apartment complexes and alternative housing forms that, by their design, promote a sense of community.

A panel of leading architects and experts will further expound upon the concepts introduced in the series. With “interaction” and “community-building” as key words, the panelists will discuss why apartments have come to account for more than 64 percent of all housing in Korea, how apartment complexes can be designed to facilitate greater interaction among its residents and with the larger community outside. There will also be an introduction of alternative forms of housing that are designed to promote community-building by the architects who designed them, to be followed by a discussion.

Date: 3:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m., Nov. 27 (Wednesday)

Venue: Seosomun Shrine History Museum (5 Chilpae-ro, Jung-gu, Seoul))

Fee: 5.000 won