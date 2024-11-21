SK hynix begins production of world's first 321-layer NAND flash memory chips

Most Popular
1
[Campus Now] Women's colleges in crisis: Blasted for gender bias, coed transition proposals
2
‘Hangang River,’ not 'Han River': Seoul city
3
Why are Yale students taking K-pop classes?
4
Carmakers, battery suppliers vie for leadership in battery management
5
Labor Ministry dismisses Hanni harassment case
6
IMF lowers Korea's 2025 growth outlook to 2%
7
North Korean troops fighting alongside Russia, NIS confirms
8
DP leader indicted again over alleged misuse of public funds
9
Mixed reactions as Korea seeks to lift 52-hour work limit for chipmakers
10
[More than APT] Why apartment complexes flourish in Korea
SK hynix begins production of world's first 321-layer NAND flash memory chipsBy Yonhap
Published : Nov. 21, 2024 - 10:20
SK hynix said Thursday it has started mass production of the industry's first triple-level cell-based 321-layer NAND flash memory chips.
NAND flash memory is a non-volatile memory storage medium widely used in memory cards, USB drives, solid-state drives (SSDs), and smartphones for general storage and data transfer. It stacks memory cells vertically and is categorized into single-, multi-, triple-, and quadruple-level cells.
SK hynix announced that it has become the world's first supplier of NAND flash memory with more than 300 layers, building on the success of its 238-layer product, which entered mass production in June 2023.
The company plans to begin delivering the 321-layer products to customers in the first half of next year.
SK hynix said the latest development brings it a step closer to becoming the leader of the AI storage market, represented by SSDs for AI data centers and on-device AI. (Yonhap)
