LG Chem signs deal with Exxon Mobil to secure 100,000 tons of lithium carbonate

Shin Hak-cheol (right), vice president of LG Chem Ltd., and Dan Holton, senior vice president of Exxon Mobil Corp., pose for a photo after signing a memorandum of understanding for global partnership for lithium supply chain at LG Twin Towers in Seoul on Thursday. (LG Chem Ltd.)

LG Chem Ltd., South Korea's leading chemical company, said Thursday it has signed an initial agreement with US energy giant Exxon Mobil Corp. to secure a supply of up to 100,000 tons of lithium carbonate, a key material for creating cathodes for batteries.

Under the memorandum of understanding, Exxon Mobil will provide the lithium carbonate to LG Chem for 10 years starting in 2030, the Korean company said.

The two companies also plan to conduct joint research projects on various materials, including reverse osmosis membranes used for extracting lithium from water.

Exxon Mobil began mining lithium from a saline lake in Arkansas last year, utilizing the direct lithium extraction method.

"This deal is meaningful in that we have established a supply chain with Exxon Mobil, the world's biggest oil company," Shin Hak-cheol, vice president of LG Chem, said, noting the company will push to strengthen its competitiveness in the global materials supply chain.

LG Chem began construction of a cathode plant in Tennessee last year with an annual production capacity of 60,000 tons, the largest in the US. (Yonhap)