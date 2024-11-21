Home

Exports increase 5.8% in Nov. 1-20 period

By Yonhap

Published : Nov. 21, 2024 - 09:50

The containers stacked in Busan Port in Busan, South Korea. (Getty Images) The containers stacked in Busan Port in Busan, South Korea. (Getty Images)

South Korea's exports increased 5.8 percent on-year in the first 20 days of November, data showed Thursday.

Outbound shipments reached $35.6 billion in the Nov. 1-20 period, compared with $33.8 billion tallied a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.

Imports shed 1 percent on-year to $34.8 billion during the period, resulting in a trade surplus of $800 million, the data showed.

In October, exports rose 4.6 percent on-year to $57.5 billion, the 13th straight monthly gain, government data showed. (Yonhap)

