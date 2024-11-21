Exports increase 5.8% in Nov. 1-20 period

The containers stacked in Busan Port in Busan, South Korea. (Getty Images)

South Korea's exports increased 5.8 percent on-year in the first 20 days of November, data showed Thursday.

Outbound shipments reached $35.6 billion in the Nov. 1-20 period, compared with $33.8 billion tallied a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.

Imports shed 1 percent on-year to $34.8 billion during the period, resulting in a trade surplus of $800 million, the data showed.

In October, exports rose 4.6 percent on-year to $57.5 billion, the 13th straight monthly gain, government data showed. (Yonhap)