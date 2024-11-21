Seoul shares start lower after Nvidia results

Most Popular
Seoul shares start lower after Nvidia resultsBy Yonhap
Published : Nov. 21, 2024 - 09:36
South Korean stocks opened a tad lower Thursday as investors remained cautious following US chip giant Nvidia's earnings report.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index lost 3.75 points, or 0.15 percent, to 2,478.54 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
Overnight, US stocks ended mixed. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.32 percent and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.11 percent before Nvidia released its quarterly report after the bell.
Nvidia reported third-quarter earnings that beat expectations for sales and earnings, but its shares traded lower in extended trading on concerns over a slowdown in its business performance.
In Seoul, large-caps started in mixed territory.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics slid 0.36 percent, and its chipmaking rival SK hynix rose 0.7 percent.
Top carmaker Hyundai Motor dropped 1.14 percent, and its auto parts affiliate Hyundai Mobis added 0.2 percent.
Leading battery maker LG Energy Solution retreated 1.37 percent, and steel giant Posco Holdings advanced 0.68 percent.
The local currency had been trading at 1,398.2 won against the greenback as of 9:15 a.m., down 7.3 won from the previous session. (Yonhap)
