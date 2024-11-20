Porsche driver appeals six-year jail term for DUI killing teen

A man in his 50s who caused a fatal crash while speeding under the influence of alcohol has appealed a six-year prison sentence, according to a court on Tuesday.

The Jeonju District Court handed down a jail term of six years with a fine of 1 million won ($718) on charges of drunk driving and violation of the Act on Special Cases Concerning the Settlement of Traffic Accidents to the defendant in September.

The defendant filed an appeal, arguing that the six-year prison term is too heavy. In response, prosecutors on Wednesday also challenged the verdict, contending the ruling was too lenient.

On June 27, the defendant drove his Porsche into a compact car at around 12:45 a.m. in Jeonju, North Jeolla Province, while speeding at 159 kilometers per hour under the influence of alcohol. The crash killed the 19-year-old driver of the compact car and severely injured a 19-year-old passenger, who still remains in a coma with brain damage.

In challenging the ruling, a prosecutor from the Jeonju District Prosecutors Office said “the nature of the defendant's crime is very bad," adding that the defendant is a repeat offender, again driving under the influence, causing a fatal accident, after having two prior drunk driving convictions.

The defendant allegedly attempted to conceal his blood alcohol content by leaving the scene of the crime to go home and consuming additional alcohol before being tested, according to a report.

The prosecution, which had originally sought a sentence of seven years and six months, said that even the maximum penalty under the law would not be fully commensurate to the severity of the defendant’s crime.

“The six years in prison sentenced by the first trial is too light,” the prosecutor was quoted as saying.