Labor, farmer groups stage large-scale rallies in central Seoul

Labor, farmer groups stage large-scale rallies in central SeoulBy Lee Jaeeun
Published : Nov. 20, 2024 - 16:49
South Korea‘s labor groups, including one of the nation’s two major umbrella unions, held a rally Wednesday calling for President Yoon Suk Yeol to step down.
The Korean Confederation of Trade Unions, the largest umbrella labor union in the country, and the Korean Peasants League called for Yoon's resignation, claiming he has failed to address the plummeting rice prices and has excessively used low-tariff and duty-free imports, which they argue undermines local agricultural stability.
Along with the measures to stabilize rice prices, those two groups also advocated for the amendment of Articles 2 and 3 of the Trade Union Act, the full application of the Labor Standards Act to workplaces with fewer than five employees, and the extension of the retirement age.
"After just two and a half years in power, Yoon's administration is exhibiting signs of its final days. A government unable to manage the political situation is relying on force and public security measures, labeling opposition forces as anti-state elements, leading to spy cases and using heavily armed forces to violently respond to protests," KCTU Senior Vice Chairman Lee Tae-hwan said in front of the Seoul Regional Employment and Labor Office.
Warm-up gatherings began at 12:30 p.m. in front of Sungnyemun, the National Agricultural Cooperative Federation headquarters and the Seoul Regional Employment and Labor Office.
Participants then marched to Sejong-daero for the main demonstration at 3 p.m.
At 4 p.m., following the main rally, members from the two groups marched toward key locations in Seoul: Seoul Station and Samgakji Station near the presidential office in Yongsan-gu.
The two groups claimed that around 11,200 members participated.
Police said that they deployed around 170 traffic officers in the areas surrounding the rally and march routes to manage traffic, including vehicle detours.
