Former Ador CEO Min Hee-jin quits Hybe, declares legal war

Min Hee-jin, former CEO of Hybe subsidiary Ador, announced on Wednesday her resignation from her post as an internal director at Ador, signaling a complete departure from Hybe. She also declared her intent to take legal action against the K-pop powerhouse, accusing the company of breaching shareholder agreements and engaging in unlawful practices.

“I have decided to resign as an internal director of Ador today,” Min said in a statement. “I will terminate my shareholder agreement with Hybe and pursue legal accountability for its violations. Additionally, I will systematically take legal measures against the company and those involved in its numerous illegal actions.”

Min reflected on the seven-month dispute with Hybe, which began in April with what she called an “illegal audit” by the company. Despite her efforts to restore Ador to its original state, she claimed Hybe refused to acknowledge any wrongdoing, leaving her with no choice but to cut ties.

“I hoped Hybe would admit its faults, and tried relentlessly to protect NewJeans in this distorted environment,” she said, referencing whistleblowing emails she sent in April.

Min accused Hybe of framing her as attempting a “management takeover” and described the company’s actions as irrational and baseless. She alleged that Hybe was fully aware of the validity of her whistleblowing, but ignored the substance of the complaints in favor of pursuing profit.

The legal battle between Min and Hybe began with the company accusing Min and Ador’s management team of attempting to seize control and committing a breach of duty. Min countered by claiming that plagiarism involving Ador’s flagship group NewJeans was at the heart of the conflict.

In August, Ador's board of directors dismissed Min from her CEO post and reassigned her as an internal director. Last month, the board rejected a motion to reinstate her. In a further escalation, Min recently notified Hybe of her intent to exercise a put option, demanding the company buy back her shares in Ador.