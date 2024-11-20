Music performances to end the year on high note

Most Popular
Music performances to end the year on high noteBy Hong Yoo
Published : Nov. 20, 2024 - 14:39
As the year-end draws near, there are major music awards to look forward to here, where the most talented and popular artists are rewarded for their work and fans are rewarded with witnessing first-ever collaboration stages and spectacular performances.
This year's Mnet Asian Music Awards, the world’s largest K-pop awards ceremony organized by CJ ENM, is the frontrunner, taking place at Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles Thursday local time, and at the Kyocera Dome Osaka, Japan, on Friday and Saturday.
The event has been drawing particular attention with G-Dragon due to make his return to the stage.
He recently released the single “Power,” seven years and four months after his last, and will be performing the track for the first time on stage at the 2024 MAMA Saturday.
G-dragon's return to the MAMA stage comes nine years after an impressive performance with fellow Big Bang group member Taeyang in 2015.
Some speculate that this year's event could feature a mini Big Bang comeback, with Taeyang and Daesung performing alongside G-Dragon.
Rose of Blackpink will also attend the ceremony on Saturday to perform her latest solo single “APT.,” a collaboration with Bruno Mars.
CJ ENM hinted at the possibility of Bruno Mars delivering a special performance at the event.
Christopher has confirmed his participation in the 16th Melon Music Awards, which take place at Incheon's Inspire Arena on Nov. 30.
The pop star, renowned for his hit single “Bad,” has done multiple collaborations with K-pop artists, including “Bad Boy” and “When I Get Old” with Chungha.
In September, Christopher released the single “Trouble,” a collaboration with singer and rapper Lee Young-ji.
The two artists are expected to perform together at the event.
J-pop band Yoasobi, renowned for "Idol," the opening song of Japanese animation film “Oshi no Ko,” will also perform at this year's MMA.
At the MMA, winner selection is based solely on data from local music streaming platform Melon and fan voting.
"There’s an unwritten rule at MMA that we can’t show the same thing as before. The essence of year-end award shows now is to present differentiated stages as a way to repay the love we’ve received over the year,” said an official from Kakao Entertainment, which organizes the event.
