Coway unveils winter-ready home appliances

South Korean home appliance maker Coway has introduced new products designed to improve indoor air quality and provide personal comfort during the winter season.

The Dual Clean Humidifier Air Purifier, one of Coway’s flagship products, is designed to tackle dry indoor air and poor air quality in winter. According to Coway, the device integrates a four-stage filtration system -- featuring a pre-filter, air matching filter, deodorization filter and fine dust collection filter -- to remove up to 99.99 percent of ultrafine dust particles. It also provides three operational modes: general air purification, purification with humidification and multi-mode cleaning, allowing users to adapt to varying air quality needs.

For added convenience, the humidifier includes an easily detachable water tank and reservoir for daily maintenance. The top handle allows users to remove the water tank, while the reservoir slides out from the front panel for quick cleaning.

The Berex Mine massage chair, launched earlier this year, offers a compact yet functional solution for winter relaxation, Coway said. The chair, which is 49 percent smaller than previous models, features a 180-degree rotating calf module equipped with airbags and pressure-point technology for targeted leg massages.

The massage chair also includes shoulder sensors that adjust the device to match the user’s body dimensions, providing customized massages. Its 2Zone heating system warms the back and hips up to 70 degrees Celsius, catering to users looking for warmth during the winter, according to the Korean company.

Additional features include reclining functionality up to 141 degrees, Bluetooth speakers and a USB charging port, making it a versatile option for home use.

“Coway’s practical and functional products are designed to help create a warm and healthy living environment during the colder months,” a Coway official said.