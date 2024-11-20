Korea to extend paid leave for miscarriage, stillbirth

South Korea will extend paid leave for women who experience a miscarriage or stillbirth before the 11th week of pregnancy, doubling the current allowance from five to 10 days.

The Ministry of Employment and Labor said Wednesday that it has announced partial amendments to the related laws, including the Equal Employment Opportunity Act, Employment Insurance Act, and Labor Standards Act, which will be open for public consultation until Dec. 30. These changes are slated to take effect on Feb. 23, 2025.

This change is part of broader measures aimed at tackling the country’s declining birthrate, according to an official from the Labor Ministry.

The amendments stem from recommendations made by the Presidential Committee on Ageing Society and Population Policy, highlighting the inadequacy of the existing five-day leave for women to recover from miscarriage or stillbirth. The committee stressed the need at a meeting held last month, saying that high-risk pregnancies due to advanced maternal age are on the rise, prompting the need for more significant support.