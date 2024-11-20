10-year jail term finalized for Rolls-Royce hit-and-run

CCTV footage shows a driver fleeing the scene of an accident near Apgujeong Station, Seoul, in August 2023. (Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office)

The Supreme Court on Wednesday finalized a 10-year prison term for a hit-and-run driver who killed a pedestrian by driving his Rolls-Royce onto a sidewalk while under the influence of drugs.

The accident happened in near Apgujeong Station in Sinsa-dong, southern Seoul in August 2023.

The victim, aged 27, was on her way home after working a part-time job. She died in November last year.

He then left the scene without taking any measures to deal with the accident.

The 28-year-old driver, identified only by his surname Shin, was initially given a 20-year jail term by the district court, but the sentence was reduced by half on appeal.