10-year jail term finalized for Rolls-Royce hit-and-run

Most Popular
-
1
[Campus Now] Women's colleges in crisis: Blasted for gender bias, coed transition proposals
-
2
‘Hangang River,’ not 'Han River': Seoul city
-
3
Carmakers, battery suppliers vie for leadership in battery management
-
4
Why are Yale students taking K-pop classes?
-
5
DP leader indicted again over alleged misuse of public funds
-
6
Mixed reactions as Korea seeks to lift 52-hour work limit for chipmakers
-
7
Korea Zinc buyout could jeopardize high-tech supply chains: sources
-
8
[K-pop 101] How 'homma' became little helpers of Korean celebrities' rise to stardom
-
9
Putin signs new nuclear doctrine after US arms decision for Ukraine
-
10
[More than APT] Why apartment complexes flourish in Korea
10-year jail term finalized for Rolls-Royce hit-and-runBy Park Jun-hee
Published : Nov. 20, 2024 - 13:44
The Supreme Court on Wednesday finalized a 10-year prison term for a hit-and-run driver who killed a pedestrian by driving his Rolls-Royce onto a sidewalk while under the influence of drugs.
The accident happened in near Apgujeong Station in Sinsa-dong, southern Seoul in August 2023.
The victim, aged 27, was on her way home after working a part-time job. She died in November last year.
He then left the scene without taking any measures to deal with the accident.
The 28-year-old driver, identified only by his surname Shin, was initially given a 20-year jail term by the district court, but the sentence was reduced by half on appeal.
More from Headlines
-
Yoon focuses on rallying global support against NK-Russia military ties
-
Carmakers, battery makers vie for BMS leadership
-
DP leader indicted again over alleged misuse of public funds