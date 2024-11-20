Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    [Campus Now] Women's colleges in crisis: Blasted for gender bias, coed transition proposals

    [Campus Now] Women's colleges in crisis: Blasted for gender bias, coed transition proposals
  2. 2

    ‘Hangang River,’ not 'Han River': Seoul city

    ‘Hangang River,’ not 'Han River': Seoul city
  3. 3

    Carmakers, battery suppliers vie for leadership in battery management

    Carmakers, battery suppliers vie for leadership in battery management
  4. 4

    Why are Yale students taking K-pop classes?

    Why are Yale students taking K-pop classes?
  5. 5

    DP leader indicted again over alleged misuse of public funds

    DP leader indicted again over alleged misuse of public funds
  1. 6

    Mixed reactions as Korea seeks to lift 52-hour work limit for chipmakers

    Mixed reactions as Korea seeks to lift 52-hour work limit for chipmakers
  2. 7

    Korea Zinc buyout could jeopardize high-tech supply chains: sources

    Korea Zinc buyout could jeopardize high-tech supply chains: sources
  3. 8

    [K-pop 101] How 'homma' became little helpers of Korean celebrities' rise to stardom

    [K-pop 101] How 'homma' became little helpers of Korean celebrities' rise to stardom
  4. 9

    Putin signs new nuclear doctrine after US arms decision for Ukraine

    Putin signs new nuclear doctrine after US arms decision for Ukraine
  5. 10

    [More than APT] Why apartment complexes flourish in Korea

    [More than APT] Why apartment complexes flourish in Korea
소아쌤

10-year jail term finalized for Rolls-Royce hit-and-run

By Park Jun-hee

Published : Nov. 20, 2024 - 13:44

    • Link copied

CCTV footage shows a driver fleeing the scene of an accident near Apgujeong Station, Seoul, in August 2023. (Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office) CCTV footage shows a driver fleeing the scene of an accident near Apgujeong Station, Seoul, in August 2023. (Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office)

The Supreme Court on Wednesday finalized a 10-year prison term for a hit-and-run driver who killed a pedestrian by driving his Rolls-Royce onto a sidewalk while under the influence of drugs.

The accident happened in near Apgujeong Station in Sinsa-dong, southern Seoul in August 2023.

The victim, aged 27, was on her way home after working a part-time job. She died in November last year.

He then left the scene without taking any measures to deal with the accident.

The 28-year-old driver, identified only by his surname Shin, was initially given a 20-year jail term by the district court, but the sentence was reduced by half on appeal.

More from Headlines