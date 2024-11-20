'Don't fear failure, pursue what you love,' says Faker

South Korean gamer "Faker," or Lee Sang-hyeok, delivers a keynote speech during the 2024 Future Dialogue for Global Innovation event held at the Westin Josun Seoul in Jung-gu, central Seoul, Wednesday. (Pool photo via Yonhap)

South Korean gamer Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok advised youth not to fear failure, noting that the journey is crucial to success.

"Success is equated with being the best and winning in the professional world, so I always strived to win," Lee, a five-time winner of the League of Legends World Championship, said during a keynote speech during the 2024 Future Dialogue for Global Innovation event held by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday.

However, Lee said failure taught him to value his effort over the outcome after years of major victories and crushing defeats.

"I learned how to truly enjoy playing the game without thinking about winning or losing because it's what I like. I believe that passion starts from enjoying and not fearing what you want to do," Lee noted.

Stressing that life is short, the gamer added that enthusiastically pursuing what one loves is essential.