대원 국제중, 대원외고 출신 토익만점 이대영어교육과 노서진양의 토익 고급단어 정리

대원 국제중, 대원외고 출신 토익만점 이대영어교육과 노서진양의 토익 고급단어 정리By Korea Herald
Published : Nov. 22, 2024 - 10:00
필자는 토익 첫 시험을 96년 11월에 보았고 940점을 받았다. 고대 영문과 신입생 특별 장학생이 이 정도면 별로 좋은 점수가 아니다. 오늘 단어 정리를 제공한 노서진 양은 올해 생에 처음 보는 시험에서 토익 만점을 받았다. 노서진 양은 토익 시험 보기 한 달 전 기준 매일 한 세트씩 풀어나갔다고 귀뜸해줬다. 충분한 연습과 기본적인 훈련이 없이는 토익 만점이 쉽게 나오지 않는다는 것을 보여준다. 실제 시험에 나온 토익 고급 단어들을 함께 공부해 보자!
1. Probationary period: 수습기간
(ex) The employees have to complete a probationary period. (직원들은 수습 기간을 완료해야 한다.)
2. Trade school 직업학교
(ex) He learned the skills needed to be a mechanic in trade school. (그는 직업 학교에서 정비사가 되기 위해 필요한 기술을 배웠습니다.)
3. lodging: 숙박, 숙소
(ex) The cheap lodging is popular among travelers. (저렴한 숙소는 여행객들 사이에서 인기가 높습니다.)
4. expertise: 전문 지식
(ex) Our company is looking for someone with expertise in computer science. (저희 회사는 컴퓨터 과학에 대한 전문 지식을 갖춘 사람을 찾고 있습니다.)
5. with high honors: 우등생으로
(ex) She graduated with high honors. (그녀는 높은 성적으로 졸업했습니다.)
6. commercial break: 광고 시간
(ex) She made a phone call during the commercial break. (그녀는 광고 시간 동안 통화를 했습니다.)
7. interactive entertainment: 쌍방향 오락
(ex) The company is working on developing interactive entertainment such as video gaming. (이 회사는 비디오 게임과 같은 쌍방향 오락을 개발하기 위해 노력하고 있습니다.)
8. stand out: 돋보이다
(ex) The girl stood out from all the other participants during the dance contest. (소녀는 댄스 대회에서 다른 참가자들보다 돋보였다.)
9. dignitary: 고위인사
(ex) The conference was attended by many foreign dignitaries. (이 컨퍼런스에는 많은 외국 고위 인사들이 참석했습니다.)
10. vacate: 비우다
(ex) Students must vacate their rooms before vacation. (학생들은 방학 전에 방을 비워야 합니다.)
11. opportune: 시간상으로 적절한
(ex) I believe this is an opportune moment to discuss the issue. (지금이 이 문제를 논의할 수 있는 적절한 시기라고 생각합니다.)
12. implement: 실행하다
(ex) We need to be more specific to implement the new system. (새로운 시스템을 구현하기 위해서는 더 구체적이어야 합니다.)
13. undergo: 겪다
(ex) She was able to recover quickly after undergoing the surgery. (그녀는 수술을 받은 후 빠르게 회복할 수 있었습니다.)
14. hearty: 푸짐한
(ex) We had a hearty dinner after the rigorous training. (우리는 혹독한 훈련이 끝난 후 푸짐한 저녁 식사를 했습니다.)
15. forthcoming: 다가오는
(ex) People were excited about the bestselling author’s forthcoming books. (사람들은 베스트셀러 작가의 곧 출간될 책에 열광했습니다.)
16. aficionado: 광, 마니아
(ex) She is an aficionado of jazz. (그녀는 재즈 마니아입니다.)
17. high-definition: 고화질
(ex) The high-definition screen comes at a high price. (고화질 화면은 높은 가격으로 제공됩니다.)
18. high resolution: 고해상도
(ex) The videos are now available in high resolution. (이제 동영상을 고해상도로 시청할 수 있습니다.)
Korea Herald
Korea Herald
