[영어답게 표현하기] 유용한 비즈니스 영어 표현들

이번 회에는 저희 책 Advanced Vocab에서 소개한 중상급 영단어들을 알려드립니다. 단어의 우리말 뜻을 기억하는 데에 그치지 않고, 난이도 있는 단어를 실제로 활용하는 단계까지 나아가 보기 바랍니다.

방해, 저지

1. hamstring [hǽmstrìŋ] 방해하다

무릎 뒤 오금의 힘줄을 의미하는데, 이 부분을 끊으면 움직일 수 없게 된다는 의미에서 유래하여 ‘방해하다’, ‘실행을 막다’라는 뜻을 지니게 되었다.

The piles of rubble in the streets hamstrung our efforts to get the supplies to those desperately in need.

도로 위의 잔해 더미는 도움을 절실히 요하는 사람들에게 구호품을 제공하려는 우리의 노력에 방해가 되었다.

● 그 상원의원은 정부 규제가 기업들을 방해하고 있다고 말했다.

The senator stated that companies are being hamstrung by government regulation.

2. quell [kwél] 가라앉히다

kill과 어원이 같은 단어다. 폭동을 진압하거나 안 좋은 감정을 억누르는 것을 의미한다.

Two senators proposed sending National Guard soldiers to quell violence near the border between the U.S. and Mexico.

멕시코와의 국경지대에서 발생한 폭력 사태를 진압하기 위해 방위군을 파견할 것을 2명의 상원의원이 제안했다.

● 정부는 미국산 쇠고기에 대한 국민들의 분노를 가라앉히기 위해 노력했다.

The government tried to quell the public anger over imported US beef.

3. scuttle [skʌ́tl] 좌초시키다

원래 배에 구멍을 뚫어 배를 가라앉힌다는 뜻이다. 어떤 계획이나 협상, 제안을 무산시키거나 차질을 빚게 만든다는 의미로도 쓴다.

The delegation was forced to scuttle the negotiations in the eleventh hour when three of the participants bowed out.

3명의 참석자가 자리를 뜨면서 파견단은 막판에 협상을 중단해야 했다.

● 그 환경운동가는 거대 산업들이 환경 변화 법안을 무산시키기 위해 로비를 하고 있다고 비난했다.

The environmental activist criticized big industries for lobbying to scuttle the climate change bill.

4. shackle [ʃǽkl] 족쇄, 족쇄를 채우다

실제로 발에 채우는 ‘족쇄’를 의미하기도 하고, 비유적으로 ‘구속하다’, ‘제약하다’라는 뜻으로도 쓴다.

As a result of his previous escapes, the convict is being transported in leg shackles and handcuffs.

그 죄수는 탈주한 경험이 있어서 발에 족쇄를 채우고 수갑을 찬 채로 이송되었다.

● 중국 여성들은 아직도 가부장적인 가족 개념에 구속되어 있다.

Chinese women still remain shackled by the patriarchal sense of family.

5. skew [skjúː] 왜곡하다, 휘게 하다

‘회피한다’는 뜻을 지닌 eschew와 어원이 같다. 비스듬한 방향으로 기울거나 삐뚤어진다는 본래 의미가 확대되어, 수치나 통계 자료 등을 ‘왜곡한다’는 뜻을 지닌다.

The students argued that the university's survey data was skewed by several inherent biases in the line of questioning.

학생들은 대학교의 통계 자료가 설문에 담겨 있는 여러 편견들에 의해 왜곡되었다고 주장했다.

● 최고 경영자는 회사의 판매 예측이 왜곡된 데이터에 기반하고 있다는 것을 깨달았다.

The CEO realized later that the company’s sales projection was based on skewed data.

6. smother [smʌ́ðər] 질식시키다

원래 연기로 질식시키는 것을 말하는데, 의미가 확대되어 산소가 통하지 않게 덮어 불을 끈다는 뜻도 지닌다. 덮어버릴 정도로 뭔가가 지나치게 많은 것을 표현하기도 한다.

Jimmy's tendency to smother an excessive amount of cream cheese on his bagels eventually led to a significant weight gain.

지미는 베이글에 치즈를 지나치게 많이 발라 먹기를 좋아해서 결국 살이 많이 찌고 말았다.

● 그레타는 낯선 여자가 베개로 얼굴을 덮어 질식시켜 죽이려 하는 악몽을 자주 꾸었다.

Gretta frequently had nightmares in which a strange woman held a pillow over her face and tried to smother her to death.

7. stave [stéiv] 저지하다, 막다

stave를 영한사전에서 찾으면 여러 뜻이 나오는데, stave off라는 표현을 우선 기억해 둘 필요가 있다. stave는 staff와 어원이 같은데, 원래 staff는 지팡이나 무기로 쓰이는 긴 막대를 의미했다. 막대기처럼 돕는 역할을 한다는 의미에서 유래하여 ‘직원’을 뜻하게 되었다. stave도 역시 널판이나 막대기를 의미하는데, 긴 막대기 등으로 막거나 내쫓는다는 의미가 확대되어 어떤 일이 일어나지 않도록 ‘늦추다’, ‘저지하다, ‘막다’라는 뜻을 지닌다.

To stave off our hunger, we resorted to eating food that was well past their expiration date.

배고픔을 피하기 위해 우리는 유통기간이 한참 지난 음식을 먹을 수밖에 없었다.

● 호주 중앙은행은 인플레이션 압력을 막기 위해 기준 금리를 4.5%로 인상했다.

Australia’s central bank raised its key interest rate to 4.5 percent to stave off inflation pressures.

8. stifle [stáifl] 억압하다, 질식시키다

‘질식시키다’라는 의미가 확대되어 ‘억압하다’, ‘방해하다’라는 뜻을 지닌다. 예를 들어 stifle competition은 경쟁을 저해한다는 뜻이다.

The business community contends that regulations tend to stifle entrepreneurship and, ultimately, growth.

규제가 기업가 정신과 궁극적으로는 성장을 억압할 수 있다고 재계는 주장한다.

● 지나친 정부 간섭은 경쟁을 저해할 수 있다.

Too much government intervention can stifle competition.