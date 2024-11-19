Ex-president's daughter referred to prosecution over drunk driving

Most Popular
-
1
Traffic delays expected as railway workers stage slowdown
-
2
Seoul mulls hiring foreign nationals as local bus drivers
-
3
W10tr buyback plan fires up Samsung stock
-
4
[Campus Now] Women's colleges in crisis: Blasted for gender bias, coed transition proposals
-
5
N. Korea's Kim calls for bolstering nuclear forces 'without limitation,' completing war preparations
-
6
Kim Jong-un orders full war readiness to justify NK troop deployments: Seoul
-
7
[From the Scene] Climate change threatens Jeju's mandarin orange business
-
8
‘Hangang River,’ not 'Han River': Seoul city
-
9
Korea Zinc buyout could jeopardize high-tech supply chains: sources
-
10
DP leader indicted again over alleged misuse of public funds
Ex-president's daughter referred to prosecution over drunk drivingBy Yonhap
Published : Nov. 19, 2024 - 19:21
Former President Moon Jae-in's daughter was referred to the prosecution Tuesday on charges of drunk driving, police said.
The Seoul Yongsan Police Station said it referred Moon Da-hye to the Seoul Western District Prosecutors Office without physical detention for allegedly causing a collision with a taxi in Seoul's Itaewon district on Oct. 5 while driving under the influence of alcohol.
Her blood alcohol concentration was measured at 0.14 percent, exceeding the 0.08 percent threshold for driver's license revocation.
During a police questioning Monday, the younger Moon reportedly admitted to most of the charges against her.
The police had initially reviewed charging Moon with dangerous driving resulting in injury but ultimately brought drunk driving charges against her in violation of the Road Traffic Act, officials said. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
Women's colleges in crisis: Blasted for gender bias, coed transition proposals
-
Carmakers, battery makers vie for BMS leadership
-
DP leader indicted again over alleged misuse of public funds