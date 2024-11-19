Ex-president's daughter referred to prosecution over drunk driving

Moon Da-hye (right) appears at a police station for questioning on Oct. 18. (Newsis)

Former President Moon Jae-in's daughter was referred to the prosecution Tuesday on charges of drunk driving, police said.

The Seoul Yongsan Police Station said it referred Moon Da-hye to the Seoul Western District Prosecutors Office without physical detention for allegedly causing a collision with a taxi in Seoul's Itaewon district on Oct. 5 while driving under the influence of alcohol.

Her blood alcohol concentration was measured at 0.14 percent, exceeding the 0.08 percent threshold for driver's license revocation.

During a police questioning Monday, the younger Moon reportedly admitted to most of the charges against her.

The police had initially reviewed charging Moon with dangerous driving resulting in injury but ultimately brought drunk driving charges against her in violation of the Road Traffic Act, officials said. (Yonhap)