[History Through Films] ‘Default’: a tense political thriller on South Korea’s IMF crisis

The year 1997 remains one of South Korea’s most devastating periods since the Korean War.

It was the year the country faced a devastating sovereign default, forcing the government to implement drastic measures such as market deregulation, budget cuts and the dismantling of labor protection laws — all in exchange for a bailout from the International Monetary Fund.

Director Choi Kook-hee’s “Default” (2018) is a gripping and informative political thriller that brings the events of 1997 to the screen. While the film may simplify some aspects of South Korea’s financial meltdown, it maintains a realistic tone, skillfully incorporating newsreels from the crisis without slipping into the realm of documentary.

The details and process of the IMF bailout were largely shrouded in secrecy, and Choi’s fictionalized portrayal in “Default” imagines a hidden government team working behind the scenes to lead the negotiations with the IMF. The director effectively conveys the emotional and political turmoil of the crisis through three main characters: Han Si-hyun (Kim Hye-soo), the team leader at the Bank of Korea; Yoon Jung-hak (Yoo Ah-in), a finance manager; and the Vice Minister of Finance (Jo Woo-jin). Their individual stories unfold in divergent ways, showcasing the human toll of the crisis.