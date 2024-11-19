3 dead in accident at Hyundai plant in Ulsan

Most Popular
3 dead in accident at Hyundai plant in UlsanBy Yonhap
Published : Nov. 19, 2024 - 16:44
ULSAN -- Three people died of suffocation during vehicle testing at a Hyundai Motors plant in the southeastern city of Ulsan on Tuesday, officials said.
No other details were immediately available.
