Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Traffic delays expected as railway workers stage slowdown

    Traffic delays expected as railway workers stage slowdown
  2. 2

    W10tr buyback plan fires up Samsung stock

    W10tr buyback plan fires up Samsung stock
  3. 3

    Seoul mulls hiring foreign nationals as local bus drivers

    Seoul mulls hiring foreign nationals as local bus drivers
  4. 4

    N. Korea's Kim calls for bolstering nuclear forces 'without limitation,' completing war preparations

    N. Korea's Kim calls for bolstering nuclear forces 'without limitation,' completing war preparations
  5. 5

    Kim Jong-un orders full war readiness to justify NK troop deployments: Seoul

    Kim Jong-un orders full war readiness to justify NK troop deployments: Seoul
  1. 6

    [From the Scene] Climate change threatens Jeju's mandarin orange business

    [From the Scene] Climate change threatens Jeju's mandarin orange business
  2. 7

    [Campus Now] Women's colleges in crisis: Blasted for gender bias, coed transition proposals

    [Campus Now] Women's colleges in crisis: Blasted for gender bias, coed transition proposals
  3. 8

    BTS star Jin celebrates solo album release with fan showcase in Seoul

    BTS star Jin celebrates solo album release with fan showcase in Seoul
  4. 9

    Korea Zinc buyout could jeopardize high-tech supply chains: sources

    Korea Zinc buyout could jeopardize high-tech supply chains: sources
  5. 10

    [Herald Interview] Woo Do-hwan on portraying complex character in rom-com 'Mr. Plankton'

    [Herald Interview] Woo Do-hwan on portraying complex character in rom-com 'Mr. Plankton'
지나쌤

3 dead in accident at Hyundai plant in Ulsan

By Yonhap

Published : Nov. 19, 2024 - 16:44

    • Link copied

Hyundai Motor Company's Ulsan plant (Hyundai Motoer Group) Hyundai Motor Company's Ulsan plant (Hyundai Motoer Group)

ULSAN -- Three people died of suffocation during vehicle testing at a Hyundai Motors plant in the southeastern city of Ulsan on Tuesday, officials said.

No other details were immediately available.

More from Headlines