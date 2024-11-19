Award winners Lee Suzy, Baek Hee-na join inaugural Busan Children's Book Fair

From left, SIBF CEO Joo Iroo, KPA Chairman Yoon Chul-ho, picture book author-illustrator Hanna Cha, children's book critic Kim Ji-eun and book designer Yi Eun-ha attend a press conference for the inaugural Busan International Children’s Book Fair in Seoul on Tuesday. (Korean Publishers Association)

The inaugural Busan International Children’s Book Fair will be held at Bexco in Busan from Nov. 28 to Dec. 1, with “everyone in the children’s book field participating,” organizers said at a press conference in Seoul on Tuesday.

The event is the country’s first book fair dedicated to children’s literature.

The fair will host 193 publishing companies from 16 countries, featuring over 150 programs, including book exhibitions, talks, seminars and hands-on workshops for children, families and attendees of all ages. A total of 118 authors and speakers (107 Korean, 11 international) are expected to participate.

The host and organizer, the Korean Publishers Association -- which also runs the Seoul International Book Fair -- sees the new book fair as an opportunity to elevate Korean children’s literature on the global stage.

“With the sharp decline in the school-age population, Korean publishers are increasingly turning their attention to global markets. Given this shift and the growing interest in international expansion, we felt it was the right time to launch our own children’s book fair,” said KPA Chairman Yun Chul-ho.

“The Seoul fair has traditionally focused on adult literature, but children’s publishers have long sought an event of their own,” said Joo Iroo, CEO of the SIBF, echoing these sentiments.

Joo pointed out that many renowned book fairs, such as the Frankfurt, Gothenburg and Bologna book fairs are held in smaller cities rather than capital cities.

“When an industry relocates (to other places) for a week for this kind of event, it creates unique opportunities for collaboration and community,” he said.

Joo added that the BICBF combines a literary festival with copyright trade seminars, and plans to expand international participation in the coming years.

This year’s theme, "Laputa," draws inspiration from the flying island in Jonathan Swift's "Gulliver’s Travels," a place that has influenced many creative works. The fair aims to provide a joyful space for children, sparking their imagination and hope.

The event boasts an impressive lineup of literary figures, including Lee Suzy, winner of the 2022 Hans Christian Andersen Award for illustration; Baek Hee-na, winner of the 2020 Astrid Lindgren Memorial Award; Hwang Sun-mi, author of the million-copy bestseller "The Hen Who Dreamed She Could Fly"; Lee Geum-yi, shortlisted for the Hans Christian Andersen Award; popular YA author Lee Kkoch-nim; and Hanna Cha, a Caldecott Honor Award-winning illustrator for "The Truth About Dragons" in 2024.

The main theme exhibition, "Laputa – Children in Verbs," will showcase over 400 books for children and additional selections for caregivers and educators.

Children’s book critic Kim Ji-eun, who curated the exhibition, highlighted the importance of physical interaction with books.

“In today’s digital era, especially post-COVID-19, many children miss out on the tactile joy of browsing books. They think of books as something to order online. But to truly love a book, children need the experience of holding and exploring it firsthand.”

Interactive programs will include drawing workshops, picture book creation spaces, and large-scale collaborative drawing as well.

Early registration on the official website by Nov. 27 offers free admission. On-site tickets cost 5,000 won for adults and teenagers, and youths, in return, will receive 5,000-won vouchers redeemable at the fair.