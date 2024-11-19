Police to push for licenses for personal mobility devices

Most Popular
Police to push for licenses for personal mobility devicesBy Lee Jung-joo
Published : Nov. 19, 2024 - 15:30
Police are pushing to introduce driver’s licenses dedicated specifically for personal mobility devices, such as electric scooters or motorized bicycles, according to the Korean National Police Agency.
“The agency is planning to derive a reasonable proposal by January next year at the latest, after conducting surveys and consultations with related agencies and organizations by the end of this year,” a KNPA official told the press on Tuesday.
Currently, three methods are being considered for obtaining the license: taking a written test, taking both a written and practical skills test, or completing an online education program.
The move came after criticism that current regulations are not enough to prevent the recent controversy surrounding such devices and traffic accidents caused by them.
Currently, drivers with Class 2 Small or Motorized Bicycle licenses and Class 1 and 2 General licenses are permitted to drive personal mobility devices. However, there has been widespread opinion that requiring a driver’s license is inappropriate, as operating these devices is fundamentally different from vehicles like motorized bicycles in terms of speed and structure.
Previously, the KNPA had pushed to introduce licenses specifically for personal mobility devices, with proposals presented to the National Assembly in 2021 and 2023. However, the bill was repeatedly scrapped due to opposing opinions.
