Singer Ailee to tie the knot with actor Choi Si-hun

Singer Ailee to tie the knot with actor Choi Si-hunBy Hong Yoo
Published : Nov. 19, 2024 - 15:29
Singer Ailee is set to marry actor Choi Si-hoon next April, A2Z Entertainment announced Tuesday.
The two met through a mutual acquaintance and have been openly dating for about a year. They became engaged in May after developing a deep bond built on love and trust, the agency said.
"I have met someone who is not only supportive and caring, but also someone I can rely on. His understanding and consideration made me want to spend the rest of my life with him,” Ailee shared on her official fan website.
Ailee debuted in 2012 and has since released numerous hit songs such as "I Will Show You," "I Will Go to You Like the First Snow" and "Evening Sky."
She has established herself as one of the leading vocalists in the local music scene with her powerful voice.
Choi debuted as an actor in 2019 through the web drama series “I Started Following Romance.”
He gained public attention in 2021 when he appeared in the first season of the popular Netflix reality show “Single's Inferno.”
