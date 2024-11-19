Children’s Museum reopens at National Museum of Korea

Children play with interactive features at the newly reopened Children’s Museum at the National Museum of Korea on Monday. (Yonhap)

The National Museum of Korea has rolled out a new way for children to appreciate the country’s cultural heritage: a redesigned Children’s Museum that will engage children with interactive features.

The exhibition “Heritage Quest: Discovering the Magic of the Past” marks the reopening of the Children’s Museum after an 18-month renovation. Children can view artifacts through vivid color displays and zones that invite them to touch the heritage artifacts rather than read the labels, explained Yi Young-cin, the museum educator who oversaw the renovation.

“Children learn better with colors than with letters -- for example, red for happiness,” Yi said of colorful decorations that set the tone at the exhibition hall during a preopening tour Monday. In a survey, the museum had asked children what colors they associate their feelings with, she added.

The new hall is divided into three sections: The Watching Zone, The Thinking Zone and The Connecting Zone.

The Watching Zone is the first exhibition area young visitors see as they enter the hall. Here, they are invited to think about moving artifacts on digital screens. Children can select words they like and see how they match heritage pieces. Images of 120 artifacts, some dating as far back as the Paleolithic era, can be seen.

“The objects are almost evenly spread out over time, from the old to the new,” Yi said.

At the Thinking Zone, children are invited to play music with their choice of traditional musical instrument. A separate space called “Strolling Around the Forest of Your Heart” imagines the days when “people in the past found meaning in nature and heartily expressed the beauty,” according to the space introduction.

The Connection Zone has children draw a cultural heritage item they want. Digital screens allow them to pick out details like colors and reference images to craft their piece. The result is a unique item children can take photos with, said Yi.

Kim Jae-hong, the museum’s director general, highlighted his role in expanding outreach during Monday’s tour. “We have our eyes set on improving verbal and nonverbal communication skills of every child visiting us.”

The Children’s Museum officially reopened Tuesday. Reservations are required, and up to 260 people will be admitted five times a day from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Each tour lasts 80 minutes with the exception of the 10 a.m. admission, which runs for 110 minutes.