Daewoong develops drug candidate for oral obesity treatment

A 3D-modeled visualization of a compound illustrates the molecular structure and interactions of Daewoong's new drug candidate for oral obesity treatment. (Daewoong Pharmaceutical)

Daewoong Pharmaceutical announced Tuesday that it has filed for a domestic patent for a new obesity drug that suppresses appetite and promotes fat burning.

The company said the candidate drug targets both GLP-1 and GIP receptors and is designed as a small molecule-based oral agonist. GLP-1 and GIP are hormones that help regulate blood sugar levels and body weight. GLP-1 boosts insulin secretion to control blood sugar and suppress the appetite, while GIP supports insulin release and promotes fat metabolism.

Daewoong highlighted that the small-molecule approach offers advantages over large-molecule drugs, including easier production and lower cost.

In particular, its efficient absorption in the gastrointestinal tract allows for its development into an oral tablet, suitable for early-stage obesity treatment and long-term maintenance therapy. Other obesity treatments, such as the GLP-1 agonist Wegovy from Novo Nordisk and the GLP-1 and GIP dual agonist Zepbound from Eli Lilly, are currently available in injectable form.

Looking ahead, Daewoong plans to pursue international patent applications and commercialization while conducting further research. The company is also actively exploring opportunities for partnerships, including joint development and licensing agreements, it said.

“With this patent for the new drug candidate, Daewoong Pharmaceutical has solidified its competitive edge in the global obesity treatment market,” said Park Seong-soo, CEO of Daewoong Pharmaceutical. “We will continue to dedicate ourselves to research and development to provide innovative and sustainable obesity treatment solutions.”