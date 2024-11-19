Model claims she was forced to take drugs; police say she hasn't told them

South Korean model who has confessed drug use recently claimed that she was forced to take drugs by an unidentified businessperson, but police said she made no such claims during the investigation.

Kim Na-jung, who recently returned from the Philippines after admitting online to having used drugs, posted on her Instagram page Monday a statement made by her lawyer. She claimed that a "young businessman born in 1995" met with her in the Philippines, tied her up and blindfolded her and forced her to take illegal drugs with a tube.

Kim said the supposed businessman used her own phone to film the incident, and is "presumed to have done so because using his own phone would cause legal issues." She added that she was shown a gun and was received a death threat, and that she has other evidence that can prove her claims.

According to the statement, Kim did not provide the supposed video, or other related evidence to the police, and her testimonies to the police was partially not true. The reason behind this was that Kim "thought that (the businessman) was capable of acting upon his threats."

Kim’s cryptic messages she posted earlier about her situation, along with her actions, was an effect of the allegedly-forced drug use, the statement claimed. It also stressed that Kim had never taken drugs before.

Kim's claims as of now has not been confirmed by the authorities, as the police said Monday afternoon that the officials were just notified of the situation via the statement she released.

Investigators of the Gyeonggi Bukbu Provincial Police Agency, which is currently handling the drug case, said they will summon Kim for questioning related to her drug use. They added that the officials will conduct an investigation to find if Kim's comments are true, but do not yet have plans to investigate in the Philippines.

Kim, a 32-year-old TV announcer-turned model, confessed to drug use last week and came back from Manila with the help of the South Korean Embassy in the Philippines. She claimed to be in a life-threatening situation, and that everyone at the airport was spying on her.