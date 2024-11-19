8.3% of middle school students in Hwaseong used drugs: survey

Some 8.3 percent of middle school students in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi Province have used drugs, a survey by the state-run drug addiction center showed Monday.

The Hwaseong Community Addiction Management Center conducted a survey between Aug. 28 and Sept. 27 of 2,450 middle school students in the city south of Seoul, which showed that 204 students of them said they have used substances defined as illegal drugs by the Narcotics Control Act.

South Korea defines narcotics, cannabis and psychotropic substances as "illegal drugs." Psychotropic substances refer to chemicals that affect the human central nervous system, which are only allowed for medical use with a prescription.

The most frequently used drugs included: cannabis, used by 31 respondents, or 1.2 percent; sedatives, which were used by 24 respondents; stimulants, such as methylphenidate which is used to treat attention deficit disorder, were used by 17 students; opiates, which were used by 14 students. In 19 cases, students used inhalants, for example gas or glue.

In addition to those who actually illegally used substances, 255 -- or 10.4 percent -- said they had heard about the drugs or had been recommended them by a friend. Some 98 said they had directly searched for drugs themselves.

Seventy-four respondents said they strongly wish to try drugs.

"As the city with the youngest population in the country, Hwaseong will enhance drug prevention programs to ensure that our teenagers are safe from drugs. We will also cooperate with the community for effective support," Hwaseong Mayor Jeong Myeong-geun was quoted as saying in the Yonhap wire service.

The city's drug addiction center rolled out a three-year plan that encompasses: prevention and responsive measures against drug use, research on illegal drugs' detrimental effects on the body and an extensive antidrug program on teenagers deemed to be high-risk.