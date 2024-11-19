Ambulance employee fined for causing death of terminally ill patient

Most Popular
-
1
Traffic delays expected as railway workers stage slowdown
-
2
US, Korea urge China to act on NK troop deployment
-
3
W10tr buyback plan fires up Samsung stock
-
4
Seoul mulls hiring foreign nationals as local bus drivers
-
5
N. Korea's Kim calls for bolstering nuclear forces 'without limitation,' completing war preparations
-
6
Kim Jong-un orders full war readiness to justify NK troop deployments: Seoul
-
7
[KH Explains] Why Korean bank shares got bump from Trump's 2nd term
-
8
Presidential office criticized for haste over potential Trump meeting
-
9
More young Koreans support having kids without marrying: study
-
10
[From the Scene] Climate change threatens Jeju's mandarin orange business
Ambulance employee fined for causing death of terminally ill patientBy Yoon Min-sik
Published : Nov. 19, 2024 - 14:06
An employee of a privately run ambulance service has been fined for dropping a terminally ill patient and causing an injury to the head that ended up killing the patient.
Seoul Central District Court found the 29-year-old employee guilty of death by negligence, for the death of the 85-year-old cancer patient in February. The patient, who had been given three months to live, was being taken home from a local hospital.
The patient was dropped while being moved from the ambulance, resulting in cerebral hemorrhage. The patient died the next day.
Death by negligence is punished by up to two years in jail or a 7 million won ($5,000) fine. The court said it took into consideration the fact that the bereaved family does not want the defendant to be punished.
The defendant has appealed the ruling.
More from Headlines
-
DP leader indicted again over alleged misuse of public funds
-
Drug addiction is illness, not moral failing, experts say
-
Kim Jong-un orders full war readiness to justify NK troop deployments: Seoul