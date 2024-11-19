Stray Kids to perform at Son Heung-min's home stadium as part of world tour

K-pop sensation Stray Kids will perform at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, home to English Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur and its star player Son Heung-min, on July 18, 2025, as part of their expanded "dominATE" world tour, becoming the first K-pop act to do so, the band's agency said Tuesday.

JYP Entertainment announced that the tour will include 20 new concerts across Latin America, North America, and Europe.

The tour, which began in Seoul in August, will kick off its Latin American leg in Santiago, Chile, on March 28, 2025, and continue in four other cities, including Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo in Brazil.

The North American leg will start in May in Seattle and move through nine other cities, including San Francisco, Los Angeles, New York, and Toronto, Canada.

The eight-member group is set to perform at iconic venues, including Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, New York's Citi Field, and Paris' Stade de France.

Currently, the band is on an Asian tour, with stops in Manila, Macao, and Osaka scheduled until early next month.

The tour expansion coincides with the group's upcoming album, "SKZHOP HIPTAPE - HOP," set for release on Dec. 13. The album features 12 tracks, including the lead track "Walkin On Water" and "U," a collaboration with Tablo, the leader of K-pop hip-hop group Epik High. (Yonhap)