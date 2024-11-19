Most Popular
Telegram designates child protection officer to respond to sexually exploitative materials: S. Korean regulatorBy Yonhap
Published : Nov. 19, 2024 - 11:10
Telegram designates child protection officer to respond to sexually exploitative materials: S. Korean regulator
The global messaging service Telegram has designated an officer in charge of protecting underage users from illicit content amid criticism over its passive response against sexually exploitative materials circulating on the platform, South Korea's media regulator said Tuesday.
The Korea Communications Commission said Telegram made the designation and set up an email account as a hotline at its request. The KCC did not provide details about the child protection officer.
Telegram has also vowed to sternly respond to the distribution of illicit content or copyright violations on its platform, according to the KCC.
The move came as the government announced earlier this month its plan to strengthen regulations on domestic and foreign platform operators after a series of pornography targeting young women on Telegram sparked public outrage.
The number of deepfake sex crime cases reported to the police increased over fourfold to 964 cases as of October this year, compared with 180 cases in the whole of 2023.
In September, Telegram set up a hotline with South Korea's police and the Korea Communications Standards Commission.
"Telegram has garnered a big user base and brand awareness in South Korea, and for the platform to continue its growth here, it should build trust with the community and its users," Kim Tae-kyu, acting chief of the KCC, said in a press release.
"As Telegram has pledged, we hope it fulfills its social responsibility by actively preventing deepfake pornography and other illicit content from circulating on its service." (Yonhap)
