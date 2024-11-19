Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Traffic delays expected as railway workers stage slowdown

    Traffic delays expected as railway workers stage slowdown
  2. 2

    US, Korea urge China to act on NK troop deployment

    US, Korea urge China to act on NK troop deployment
  3. 3

    W10tr buyback plan fires up Samsung stock

    W10tr buyback plan fires up Samsung stock
  4. 4

    Seoul mulls hiring foreign nationals as local bus drivers

    Seoul mulls hiring foreign nationals as local bus drivers
  5. 5

    N. Korea's Kim calls for bolstering nuclear forces 'without limitation,' completing war preparations

    N. Korea's Kim calls for bolstering nuclear forces 'without limitation,' completing war preparations
  1. 6

    Kim Jong-un orders full war readiness to justify NK troop deployments: Seoul

    Kim Jong-un orders full war readiness to justify NK troop deployments: Seoul
  2. 7

    [KH Explains] Why Korean bank shares got bump from Trump's 2nd term

    [KH Explains] Why Korean bank shares got bump from Trump's 2nd term
  3. 8

    Presidential office criticized for haste over potential Trump meeting

    Presidential office criticized for haste over potential Trump meeting
  4. 9

    More young Koreans support having kids without marrying: study

    More young Koreans support having kids without marrying: study
  5. 10

    [From the Scene] Climate change threatens Jeju's mandarin orange business

    [From the Scene] Climate change threatens Jeju's mandarin orange business
피터빈트

MIKTA leaders call for adherence to UN Charter amid concerns over NK-Russia military cooperation

By Yonhap

Published : Nov. 19, 2024 - 10:29

    • Link copied

(From right to left) South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto pose for a photo after the MIKTA Leaders' meeting held on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Monday. (Yonhap) (From right to left) South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto pose for a photo after the MIKTA Leaders' meeting held on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Monday. (Yonhap)

MIKTA leaders call for adherence to UN Charter amid concerns over NK-Russia military cooperation

The leaders of South Korea and four other middle-power countries called Monday for all UN members to comply with the UN Charter and Security Council resolutions, as concerns deepened over North Korea's troop dispatch to help Russia in its war against Ukraine.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese met on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit held in Rio de Janeiro.

The leaders of the MIKTA group, named after the initials of Mexico, Indonesia, South Korea, Turkey, and Australia, issued a joint statement underscoring their commitment to enhance cooperation to tackle regional and global challenges.

"At a time of multiple crises and geopolitical confrontation, MIKTA Leaders reaffirmed their commitment to a safe, peaceful, just, equal, inclusive, sustainable and prosperous world for all, calling on all UN Member States to uphold the United Nations Charter and UN Resolutions, including those adopted by the Security Council," the statement said.

While South Korea and Australia have explicitly condemned military ties between Pyongyang and Moscow as violations of the UN Charter and Security Council resolutions, the MIKTA group refrained from addressing specific instances in detail. (Yonhap)

More from Headlines