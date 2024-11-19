[해커스 TEPS] 텝스 시험대비 단기간 고득점 단어 & 문법 5문제

2) 해커스 텝스 문법

Part Ⅰ Choose the best answer for the blank.

1.

A: Your room will be ready when you get here.

B: Good. _____________ for 15 hours by the time I arrive.

(a) I travel

(b) I’m travelling

(c) I’ve been travelling

(d) I will have been travelling

해석

A: 당신이 이곳에 도착하면 방이 준비되어 있을 거예요.

B: 좋아요. 제가 도착할 때쯤이면 15시간 동안 여행을 하고 있는 중일 거예요.

해설

올바른 시제의 동사 채우기: 미래완료진행

미래 시제와 함께 쓰이는 표현인 ‘by the time+주어+현재 동사’가 왔으므로 미래를 표현할 수 있는 현재진행형 (b)와 (d)가 정답의 후보이다. 빈칸 뒤에 by the time I arrive는 보기의 travel이 완료된 시점을 의미하므로, 미래의 어떤 때를 기준으로 하여 그 이전에 일어난 동작이 그 시점에 완료되었음을 강조하는 미래완료진행 시제 (d) I will have been traveling이 정답이다.

어휘

get 도착하다

2.

A: Why is your office closed today?

B: I am sick, so __________________ any clients.

(a) do I not want to see

(b) I do not want to see

(c) do I see want not to

(d) to not see do I want

해석

A: 왜 당신의 사무실은 오늘 문을 닫았나요?

B: 제가 아파서 어떤 고객도 만나고 싶지 않거든요.

해설

등위 접속사 뒤에 어순 채우기

빈칸 앞에 절(I am sick)과 등위 접속사 so가 있으므로, 빈칸 이하에는 절이 와야 한다. 따라서 '주어(I)+동사(do not want)+목적어(to see any clients)'의 어순의 절이 온 (b) I do not want to see가 정답이다.

어휘

client 고객

Part Ⅱ Choose the best answer for the blank.

3. Londinium _________________ by the Romans for over four hundred years by the time the Anglo-Saxons settled in the city.

(a) abandoned

(b) had abandoned

(c) had been abandoned

(d) will have been abandoned

해석

앵글로 색슨족이 도시에 정착했을 당시까지 Londinium은 400년이 넘도록 로마인들로부터 버려진 상태였다.

해설

올바른 시제의 동사 채우기: 과거완료

앵글로 색슨족이 도시에 정착한 것에 대해 과거 시제(settled)가 쓰였고, 문맥상 Londinium이 로마인들로부터 버려진 것이 앵글로 색슨족이 도시에 정착했을 때보다 이전 시점이므로, 특정 과거 시점 이전에 발생한 일을 표현할 때 쓰는 과거완료 시제 (b)와 (c)가 정답의 후보이다. 타동사 abandon(abandoned) 뒤에 목적어가 없으므로 수동태 (c) had been abandoned가 정답이다.

어휘

settle 정착하다

4. For several months, Hazel had taken scuba diving lessons because she wants to explore ____________________ the surface of the oceans.

(a) what lies beneath

(b) beneath what lies

(c) what beneath lies

(d) beneath lies what

해석

몇 달 동안, Hazel은 바다 표면 아래에 있는 것을 탐험하고 싶어서 스쿠버 다이빙 수업을 들었다.

해설

명사절 자리 채우기

빈칸은 explore의 목적어 자리로 ‘바다 표면 아래에 있는 것’이라는 의미가 되어야 하므로 ‘의문사(what)+동사(lies)+전치사(beneath)’의 순서로 와야 한다. 따라서 정답은 (a) what lies beneath이다.

어휘

explore 탐험하다 surface 표면

Part Ⅲ Identify the option that contains an awkward expression or an error in grammar.

5.

(a) The earliest known civilization in the world emerged in Sumer, an ancient region in southern Mesopotamia, which is now called Iraq.

(b) Experts believe that Sumer was first settled on between 4500 and 4000 B.C. by the Ubadians, who came from the hills north of Mesopotamia.

(c) It was the Ubadians who first cultivated the land and founded Sumer’s first cities, not the Sumerians.

(d) The people that would eventually be known as “Sumerians” only immigrated to the region around 3300 B.C.

해석

(a) 세계에서 최초로 알려진 문명은 지금은 이라크라 불리는 남부 메소포타미아의 고대 지역인 수메르에서 발생했다.

(b) 전문가들은 메소포타미아의 북부 언덕에서 온 Ubadians에 의해 기원전 4500년부터 4000년 사이에 수메르가 최초로 정착되었다고 믿는다.

(c) 땅을 경작하여 수메르 최초의 도시들을 설립한 이들은 수메르인들이 아니라 Ubadians였다.

(d) 후에 수메르인으로 알려진 사람들은 이 지역에 고작 기원전 3300년쯤이 되어서야 이주해 왔다.

해설

타동사 뒤에 전치사가 와서 틀린 문장 찾기

(b)에서 동사 settled 뒤에 전치사 on이 오면 틀리다. 동사 settle 뒤에 전치사(on)의 목적어가 없으며 ‘수메르가 Ubadians에 의해 최초로 정착되었다’라는 문맥이 되어야 하므로, 전치사 없이 ‘(어떤 곳에) 정착시키다, 정주시키다’라는 의미의 settle이 수동태로 사용되어야 함을 알 수 있다. 즉, settled on은 settled로 바뀌어야 맞다. 따라서 (b) Experts believe that Sumer was first settled on between 4500 and 4000 B.C. by the Ubadians, who came from the hills north of Mesopotamia가 정답이다. 참고로, settle이 on과 함께 쓰일 경우, ‘~을 결정하다’라는 의미가 됨을 알아둔다.

어휘

civilization 문명 expert 전문가 settle (어떤 곳에) 정착시키다, 정주시키다, 정주하다

cultivate 경작하다 immigrate 이주하다

정답

(d) / (b) /(c) / (a) / (b)

