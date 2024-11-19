S. Korean banks' Q3 net down on decreased interest income

Most Popular
-
1
Traffic delays expected as railway workers stage slowdown
-
2
US, Korea urge China to act on NK troop deployment
-
3
W10tr buyback plan fires up Samsung stock
-
4
Seoul mulls hiring foreign nationals as local bus drivers
-
5
N. Korea's Kim calls for bolstering nuclear forces 'without limitation,' completing war preparations
-
6
Kim Jong-un orders full war readiness to justify NK troop deployments: Seoul
-
7
[KH Explains] Why Korean bank shares got bump from Trump's 2nd term
-
8
Presidential office criticized for haste over potential Trump meeting
-
9
More young Koreans support having kids without marrying: study
-
10
[From the Scene] Climate change threatens Jeju's mandarin orange business
S. Korean banks' Q3 net down on decreased interest incomeBy Yonhap
Published : Nov. 19, 2024 - 10:06
South Korean banks' net profit fell in the third quarter of the year from three months earlier on a fall in interest income, data showed Tuesday.
The combined net profit of 20 banks in the July-October period came to 6.2 trillion won ($4.44 billion), down 13.9 percent from three months earlier, according to the data from the Financial Supervisory Service.
From a year earlier, the reading marks a 14.8 percent rise.
The interest income of the 20 banks came to 14.6 trillion won in the third quarter, down 300 billion won from three months earlier.
The non-interest income of the 20 banks came to 2.3 billion won in the July-October period, up 800 billion won from three months earlier, according to the FSS.
The banks' return on assets ratio fell 0.12 percentage point to 0.65 percent over the cited period, while their return on equity ratio was also down 1.83 percentage points to 8.55 percent.
In the first nine months of the year, the banks' combined net profit also declined 3.4 percent to 18.8 trillion won, with their interest income up 0.6 percent to 44.4 trillion won. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
DP leader indicted again over alleged misuse of public funds
-
Drug addiction is illness, not moral failing, experts say
-
Kim Jong-un orders full war readiness to justify NK troop deployments: Seoul