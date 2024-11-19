Seoul shares open tad higher after rally

An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap)

South Korean stocks started a tad higher Tuesday following the previous day's rally.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index added 5.11 points, or 0.21 percent, to 2,474.18 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

The main index jumped 2.16 percent Monday, the sharpest daily gain since Sept. 26, led by a rally in chipmakers, such as Samsung Electronics.

In the United States, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.13 percent, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 0.6 percent.

In Seoul, market bellwether Samsung Electronics rose 0.53 percent, and LG Electronics advanced 1.33 percent.

Steel giant Posco Holdings increased 0.34 percent, and tech leader Naver went up 1.68 percent.

On the other hand, chip giant SK hynix fell 1.81 percent, and leading battery maker LG Energy Solution dropped 0.13 percent.

The local currency had been trading at 1,393.3 won against the greenback as of 9:15 a.m., up 1.9 won from the previous session. (Yonhap)