S. Korea reports season's 3rd avian influenza case

Officials control entry to a poultry farm in Ganghwa County in Incheon on Oct. 30, following an outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza. (Yonhap)

South Korea has confirmed the season's third case of highly pathogenic avian influenza at a poultry farm west of Seoul, a provincial government said Monday.

The case was reported at the chicken farm in Incheon's Ganghwa County, 51 kilometers west of Seoul.

Authorities culled over 15,000 chickens at the farm, and plan to slaughter an additional 17,000 chickens raised at nearby farms.

The latest case follows Korea's confirmation of the season's second highly pathogenic AI case earlier this month. (Yonhap)