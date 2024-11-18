Home

    [AtoZ into Korean mind] Unspoken but often felt, the hurt feelings that Koreans won’t openly share

    US, Korea urge China to act on NK troop deployment

    Stalker fans, or 'sasaeng' continue to plague entertainment landscape

    N. Korea's Kim calls for bolstering nuclear forces 'without limitation,' completing war preparations

    Only 2.5% of senior citizens want to move in with children when sick: survey

    Traffic delays expected as railway workers stage slowdown

    [KH Explains] Why Korean bank shares got bump from Trump's 2nd term

    Presidential office criticized for haste over potential Trump meeting

    More young Koreans support having kids without marrying: study

    BTS star Jin celebrates solo album release with fan showcase in Seoul

S. Korea reports season's 3rd avian influenza case

By Yonhap

Published : Nov. 18, 2024 - 20:34

Officials control entry to a poultry farm in Ganghwa County in Incheon on Oct. 30, following an outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza. (Yonhap) Officials control entry to a poultry farm in Ganghwa County in Incheon on Oct. 30, following an outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza. (Yonhap)

South Korea has confirmed the season's third case of highly pathogenic avian influenza at a poultry farm west of Seoul, a provincial government said Monday.

The case was reported at the chicken farm in Incheon's Ganghwa County, 51 kilometers west of Seoul.

Authorities culled over 15,000 chickens at the farm, and plan to slaughter an additional 17,000 chickens raised at nearby farms.

The latest case follows Korea's confirmation of the season's second highly pathogenic AI case earlier this month. (Yonhap)

