[Herald Interview] Veteran creators take on new roles in 'Swing Days: Codename A'
Renowned writer Kim Hee-jai and composer Jason Howland join forces for new musical inspired by entrepreneur and activist New Il-han
By Park Ga-young
Published : Nov. 18, 2024 - 17:53
Korean screenwriter Kim Hee-jai and American music director, producer and composer Jason Howland, both seasoned veterans in their respective fields, stepped into unfamiliar territory with "Swing Days: Codename A," a new musical set to premiere later this month.
Kim, 55, a playwright with a string of successful films and dramas to her name including “Silmido” (2003), the first film in South Korea to surpass 10 million admissions, has ventured into musical production for the first time as a writer and producer.
Though "Swing Days: Codename A" marks Howland's debut as a composer in South Korea, he is no stranger to the Korean musical scene, having contributed arrangements to numerous hit productions such as “Jekyll & Hyde,” “Death Note,” “The Man Who Laughs” and “Mata Hari.”
“Swing Days: Codename A” is based on the real-life entrepreneur and independence activist New Il-han, who founded the Yuhan Corporation in 1926, one of Korea’s first pharmaceutical companies.
The musical is based on New’s secret activities as an agent in the NAPKO project, orchestrated by the Office of Strategic Services, the predecessor to the CIA. The project was a covert operation to support Korean liberation from Japanese colonial rule and involved training a select group of 19 Korean agents for espionage and sabotage missions within Korea. New's involvement in the project, with the codename "A," was only revealed when newly declassified documents and research by historians brought details of the project to public attention 20 years after he died in 1971.
“I was surprised that no one knew about his involvement in the project,” Kim said during a group interview on Nov. 11. The musical was inspired by New’s story, but Kim tried to avoid creating a hero’s biography that felt like a lesson.
Instead, Kim sought to create a musical that balances universality with individuality, “so much so that if the actual Dr. New were to watch this musical, he might think, ‘I didn’t act like that.’”
Then, why did a renowned playwright decide to try the musical genre?
“Even after a musical performance ends, the songs can linger in people's memories and continue to influence them. That's why I think musicals have a different kind of vitality compared to other media,” Kim said.
Kim began her quest for a composer who could create such enduring and impactful music three years ago. Among the numerous recommendations received in the project's early stages, Jason Howland's work on "Paradise Square" convinced Kim that he was the perfect fit.
“What captivated me when I was first introduced to this idea was the presence of a real person at the heart of the narrative -- someone facing genuine conflict and tension, all set against the larger tapestry of significant world events. While the circumstances are uniquely Korean, the themes and the essence of the story are profoundly universal,” said Howland, who is also behind Broadway's “The Great Gatsby.”
Howland described his 10 years in the Korean musical industry arranging music for hit productions as “a firsthand education in how an audience responds to storytelling and singing on stage.” He explained that he applied all those lessons to composing this show.
He noted that while good storytelling resonates universally -- whether in New York, London, Tokyo or Seoul -- the Korean musical scene stands out for its extraordinary talent and unique style. In his 30 years of experience, he considers Korean singers to be the best in the world and those talents “let you write in a way that's thrilling and exciting and the way you really imagine.”
"Swing Days: Codename A," starring Yoo Jun-sang, Shin Sung-rok and Min Woo-hyuk in the main role of Yoo Il-hyong, opens Tuesday and run until Feb. 9, 2025, at the Chungmu Arts Center in central Seoul.
