[Herald Interview] Veteran creators take on new roles in 'Swing Days: Codename A'

Korean screenwriter Kim Hee-jai and American music director, producer and composer Jason Howland, both seasoned veterans in their respective fields, stepped into unfamiliar territory with "Swing Days: Codename A," a new musical set to premiere later this month.

Kim, 55, a playwright with a string of successful films and dramas to her name including “Silmido” (2003), the first film in South Korea to surpass 10 million admissions, has ventured into musical production for the first time as a writer and producer.

Though "Swing Days: Codename A" marks Howland's debut as a composer in South Korea, he is no stranger to the Korean musical scene, having contributed arrangements to numerous hit productions such as “Jekyll & Hyde,” “Death Note,” “The Man Who Laughs” and “Mata Hari.”

“Swing Days: Codename A” is based on the real-life entrepreneur and independence activist New Il-han, who founded the Yuhan Corporation in 1926, one of Korea’s first pharmaceutical companies.

The musical is based on New’s secret activities as an agent in the NAPKO project, orchestrated by the Office of Strategic Services, the predecessor to the CIA. The project was a covert operation to support Korean liberation from Japanese colonial rule and involved training a select group of 19 Korean agents for espionage and sabotage missions within Korea. New's involvement in the project, with the codename "A," was only revealed when newly declassified documents and research by historians brought details of the project to public attention 20 years after he died in 1971.