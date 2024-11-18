Hana eyes senior services in Hong Kong expansion

From left: Hana Financial Group Chairman Ham Young-joo, Hong Kong Trade Development Council Chairman Peter Lam, Korea’s Financial Supervisory Service Gov. Lee Bok-hyun and Hong Kong Trade Development Council Executive Director Margaret Fong pose during a meeting in Hong Kong on Thursday. (Hana Financial Group)

Hana Financial Group Chairman Ham Young-joo pledged to enhance wealth management services tailored to senior generations in Hong Kong, emphasizing the group’s global expertise and commitment to deepening ties between South Korea and the city’s financial sectors.

Ham made the remarks during a meeting Thursday with Peter Lam, chairman of the Hong Kong Trade Development Council, following the South Korean financial delegation’s investor relations event in the city. The meeting also included Korea’s Financial Supervisory Service Gov. Lee Bok-hyun.

Lam, a prominent businessperson, also chairs Lai Sun Group, a Hong Kong conglomerate with subsidiaries spanning hospitality, entertainment and property development.

Ham highlighted Hana’s extensive global footprint, which spans 221 offices across 26 regions -- unmatched among Korean financial institutions. He outlined Hana’s history in Hong Kong, dating back to its first Hana Bank branch in 1967, and its evolution into key financial sectors such as investment banking, funds and trade finance.

The meeting signaled the Korean financial group’s strategic push to strengthen its foothold in Asia’s financial hub, tapping into the rising demand for senior-focused wealth services in Hong Kong.

Introducing the group’s “Hana the Next” strategy, which is designed to offer tailored financial solutions for seniors by leveraging its diversified expertise across banking, securities and insurance, Ham emphasized wealth management as the cornerstone of the group’s future growth plans.

“We will deploy our global private bankers to Hong Kong and deliver specialized financial services for the senior generations with wealth here,” Ham said.

Peter Lam underscored the potential for collaboration, citing Korea’s strengths in financial technology, artificial intelligence, big data and environmental, social and governance initiatives. “With robust exchanges in the economy, culture and people between Korea and Hong Kong, the opportunities for cooperation are infinite,” Lam noted.