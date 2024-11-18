Korean livestreamer arrested in Thailand for attacking massage shop owner

A South Korean man was arrested in Pattaya, Thailand for allegedly assaulting a massage shop owner who objected to him livestreaming his visit, according to local media.

The Bangkok Post reported on Thursday that the incident occurred earlier the same day at 12:36 a.m. at a massage shop in Bang Lamung district. The man had reportedly visited the shop several times and livestreamed without permission. The shop owner, 43, initially tolerated the man’s behavior, considering he was a tourist. But during the latest visit, the man allegedly opened a curtain, startling a customer who was getting an oil massage.

When the owner warned the man to stop the livestream and then pushed him, he allegedly grabbed her arm and threw her to the ground, dislocating her shoulder. The owner also said that her Korean boyfriend, who intervened, got his nose broken by the man.

The suspect continued livestreaming until police arrived at the scene and detained him.

In response, the Korean Embassy in Thailand issued a statement on Friday, calling for Korean citizens visiting or residing in the country to exercise caution.

“Recently, incidents involving indiscriminate personal broadcasting have led to conflicts with locals and as a result, police were dispatched, as reported in both Thai and Korean media outlets.” it said. It added that filming at private facilities such as massage shops or clubs without consent can cause unnecessary disputes and result in civil or criminal liability.

“We strongly advise Korean nationals to avoid behaviors that could lead to further incidents,” it said.