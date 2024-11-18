[K-pop 101] Celebrate your fave K-pop artist’s birthday at a ‘birthday cafe'

Have you ever attended a birthday party without the guest of honor?

That’s exactly what K-pop fans are doing: celebrating their favorite artists' birthdays at cafes that allow them to be used for this purpose.

In Hongdae and Myeong-dong in Seoul, where many of these birthday cafes are located, you’ll find cafes decorated with neon signs, posters and balloons in honor of various K-pop idols. Fans from both Korea and abroad flock to these celebrations.

“I live in Japan, but I bought a plane ticket to Korea just to celebrate BTS’ V’s birthday closer to him,” a Japanese Army member told The Korea Herald. Last year, around 50 birthday cafes took place on V’s birthday, 30 of them in Seoul alone, says the fan community.

Though it is called a "birthday cafe," it is actually an event organized by fans for their favorite K-pop artists. Fans rent or reserve a cafe, which they not only decorate but also create artist-related merchandise such as cupholders, keyrings, postcards and stickers to sell at the venue.

“You can host a birthday cafe even if you don’t know how to make these goods. Nowadays, there are online stores that specialize in creating items for birthday cafes, where you can easily place orders,” shared a K-pop fan experienced in organizing such events.