[Herald Interview] Woo Do-hwan on portraying complex character in rom-com 'Mr. Plankton'

For Woo Do-hwan, portraying the main character in Netflix's new romantic comedy series "Mr. Plankton" was far from purely romantic or comedic.

The life of Woo's character Hae-jo, who was born through in vitro fertilization, spirals into turmoil from the age of 8 when it is discovered he was an unintended product of a sperm mix-up, and that the man he believes to be his father is not actually his biological father.

The discovery tears the family apart as the mother dies and his once-loving father turns distant and unresponsive.

Stripped of familial warmth, Hae-jo sets out to carve a path of his own, only to be diagnosed with a terminal illness -- likely inherited genetically -- which prompts him to find his true biological father before it is too late.

Woo, who gained recognition for his lead role in Netflix series "Bloodhounds" and his supporting role in star-studded crime film "Master," for which he won the award for best new actor at the 54th Baeksang Arts Awards, shared that Hae-jo’s sense of profound loneliness drew him to take part in this project.

"The character has endured such deep wounds -- betrayed and abandoned by someone he loved -- which made him appear incredibly lonely to me. I feel one of the traits people associate most with me is that of a poignant child marked by a deep, sad loneliness just like Hae-jo. I wanted to portray the character like this while I still had the youthful essence to do him justice," Woo said during an interview in Jongno, Seoul, Wednesday.

Beyond the emotional depth, Woo says Hae-jo’s unrestrained nature captivated him.

"Hae-jo seemed free-spirited, unpredictable and unrestrained," Woo assessed.

"Having to go to school, serve in the military and work leaves little time to live freely, so I found myself forgetting what freedom feels like -- a life where you don’t care about others’ opinions. But Hae-jo is a character who lives without worrying about others," he said.

Woo also found Hae-jo's way of life intriguing, especially as he noticed changes in himself as time passed.

"I wondered how I might change after a year or two if I kept meeting more people and working," reflected Woo.

"Perhaps I’d gradually forget what it means to (not care about others’ opinions), and I’d learn to compromise more with life. But Hae-jo is someone who doesn’t compromise, and that made me really want to try taking on this role."