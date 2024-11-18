With 'suneung' discounts, theme parks eye influx of high school seniors

Christmas-themed performance is held at Lotte World Adventure in Songpa-gu, southern Seoul. (Lotte World Adventure)

South Korea's iconic theme parks are offering large discounts for this year’s Suneung-takers, looking to lure high school seniors and graduates looking to shake of some exam stress.

This year's suneung, South Korea’s college scholastic aptitude test, took place on Nov. 14.

The theme parks have begun their annual promotions aimed at test-takers looking to destress and celebrate their hard work.

Everland -- South Korea’s largest theme park in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province -- is offering a discount of up to 70 percent.

A maximum of three people accompanying them can also get a discount, allowing entry for 30,000 won.

“Many students are interested in thrilling rides, so we decided to offer an opportunity for the test-takers to ride Rolling X-Train, Let’s Twist and Double Rock Spin for two consecutive times from Monday to early December,” Samsung C&T official said.

Legoland Korea Resort -- located in Chuncheon, Gangwon Province -- expects more high school students to visit the resort as well.

"The scale of suneung discount is bigger compared to other Legoland promotions, so it caught many test-takers and their families' attention last year, resulting in more guests older than our usual visitors who are from two to 12," a Legoland Korea Resort official said.

The theme park offers a 50 percent discount for suneung-takers and a 30 percent discount for up to four people accompanying them.