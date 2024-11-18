With 'suneung' discounts, theme parks eye influx of high school seniors

Most Popular
With 'suneung' discounts, theme parks eye influx of high school seniorsBy Lee Si-jin
Published : Nov. 18, 2024 - 16:07
South Korea's iconic theme parks are offering large discounts for this year’s Suneung-takers, looking to lure high school seniors and graduates looking to shake of some exam stress.
This year's suneung, South Korea’s college scholastic aptitude test, took place on Nov. 14.
The theme parks have begun their annual promotions aimed at test-takers looking to destress and celebrate their hard work.
Everland -- South Korea’s largest theme park in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province -- is offering a discount of up to 70 percent.
A maximum of three people accompanying them can also get a discount, allowing entry for 30,000 won.
“Many students are interested in thrilling rides, so we decided to offer an opportunity for the test-takers to ride Rolling X-Train, Let’s Twist and Double Rock Spin for two consecutive times from Monday to early December,” Samsung C&T official said.
Legoland Korea Resort -- located in Chuncheon, Gangwon Province -- expects more high school students to visit the resort as well.
"The scale of suneung discount is bigger compared to other Legoland promotions, so it caught many test-takers and their families' attention last year, resulting in more guests older than our usual visitors who are from two to 12," a Legoland Korea Resort official said.
The theme park offers a 50 percent discount for suneung-takers and a 30 percent discount for up to four people accompanying them.
Meanwhile, Lotte World Adventure -- a landmark in Songpa-gu, southern Seoul -- presents a nearly 60-percent discount on its admission ticket until Nov. 30.
Though there are students who enjoy the suneung promotion, there were no drastic increase in the number of high school seniors and graduates at Lotte World Adventure in previous years, according to a Lotte World Adventure official.
"We are expecting more students to make their visit after completing their 'nonsul' -- a different writing exam for college entrance -- this weekend," she added.
