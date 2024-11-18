Police persuade man not to jump off Han River bridge

This photo provided by Seoul police shows rescue authorities installing a giant air mattress beneath the Banpo Bridge over the Han River in Seoul, Saturday. (Seoul Seocho Police Station)

A man in his 20s was talked out of committing suicide by jumping off a Han River bridge by Seoul police officers, Saturday, police said Monday.

Seoul's Seocho Police Station at 8:50 p.m. on Saturday received a report from the man's friend that he appeared to have gone to the Han River alone after getting drunk. The police tracked his cell phone to find him standing near the southern end of the Banpo Bridge, and requested rescue authorities to install an air mattress beneath the concrete floors of the river banks just below.

Two police officials, who specialize in talking to those attempting suicide, were then deployed to talk to the man. They soothed him by persuading him to talk about his troubles, after which, they held his hand gently and moved him to the safe spot.

Police said the man thanked the officers for coming to his aid, saying he had been scared to be alone. He reportedly told them about his troubles as they went to the police station.

Seocho Police Station recently appointed crisis negotiation agents who specialize in persuading people out of suicide, conducting a training program for 56 officials in its jurisdiction in September.

If you’re thinking about self-harm or suicide, contact the Ministry of Health and Welfare’s helpline on 1393, available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Please request a translator for English-language services.