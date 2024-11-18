LG Energy Solution inks exclusive battery deal with Bear Robotics

LG Energy Solution said Monday it forged an exclusive deal with US-based Bear Robotics to supply its cylindrical batteries, marking a significant expansion into sectors beyond electric vehicles.

The battery maker’s 21700 cylindrical cells -- measuring 21 millimeters in diameter and 70 mm in height -- will be installed in Bear Robotics’ service robot “Servi Plus” and logistics robot “Carti.” The financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

“This is not our first-ever collaboration with a robotics firm,” said an official from LG Energy Solution. “This contract aligns with our recently unveiled growth strategy to diversify our portfolio into non-EV sectors, spanning robotics, marine vessels and urban air mobility.”

Last week, LG Energy Solution was reported to have signed a long-term contract with Elon Musk’s SpaceX to supply cylindrical batteries for the Starship launch vehicle, capable of carrying up to 100 people to the moon, Mars and beyond.

LG Energy Solution boasted its cylindrical batteries ensure both a high level of safety and price competitiveness. The products use nickel, cobalt, manganese and aluminum cathode materials, along with a patented Safety Reinforced Separator technology that uses ceramic coating.

Compared to other battery forms, such as prismatic or pouch, the tubular-shaped design offers compactness and additional spacing, which helps limit fire spread and prevent thermal runaway — an uncontrollable rise in battery cell temperature that can lead to EV fires, according to SNE Research.

Bear Robotics, founded in 2017 in Silicon Valley by Ha Jung-woo, a former Google engineer, has attracted investments from SoftBank, LG Electronics and Korean private equity firms, including IMM Asset Management. Since launching the world’s first self-navigating service robot in 2021, it has expanded its operations across North America, Korea, Japan and 17 other countries.