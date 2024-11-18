Cold wave alerts issued, below-zero temperatures through Wed.

Citizens were seen near Gwanghwamun Square in Jongno-gu, Seoul, Monday morning as temperatures dropped below zero degrees Celsius. (Yonhap)

Most regions were issued cold wave alerts Monday as South Korea saw a 10-degree drop in average temperatures compared to the previous day, with the cold expected to continue into Wednesday.

According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, most parts of Korea saw temperatures dip below freezing, with average morning temperatures reaching as low as minus 5 degrees Celsius and daytime temperatures ranging between 6 C to 13 C, which is 1 C to 3 C lower than previous years.

With Seoul seeing morning temperatures reach as low as -0.7 C, the KMA added that the city recorded the lowest fall temperature so far this season on Monday morning. Some parts of Gangwon Province saw morning temperatures reach as low as -9 C, while Paju in Gyeonggi Province and Chungju in North Chungcheong Province saw morning temperatures reach as low as -4.5 C and -4 C, respectively.

While daytime temperatures were recorded to be warmer than morning temperatures, gusts of up to 55 kilometers per hour were recorded across the country, making temperatures feel colder.

Cold wave alerts were also issued nationwide as morning low temperatures were expected to drop by 10 C or more compared to the previous day, while such alerts have been lifted as of 2 p.m.

According to the KMA, the sudden cold wave was caused due to the influx of cold air from the north. The impact of the cold air will be felt through Wednesday morning until Korea falls under the influence of the high pressure system on Thursday.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, average temperatures will be slightly higher compared to Monday’s temperatures, with morning lows ranging between -3 C to 9 C and daytime highs ranging between 9 C to 16 C around the country.

The KMA added that cloudy skies will be observed nationwide on Tuesday, while rain can be expected around the east coastal areas as well as Ulsan.

While temperatures are expected to get gradually warmer, morning temperatures reaching below freezing point will be observed in the mornings until Wednesday. Though subject to changes, the KMA added that temperatures from Thursday until Friday are expected to range between -1 C to 9 C in the mornings and 9 C to 16 C during the day, similar to previous years.