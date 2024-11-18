Pianist Lim Yunchan wins another award with Decca album

Most Popular
Pianist Lim Yunchan wins another award with Decca albumBy Park Ga-young
Published : Nov. 18, 2024 - 15:09
South Korean pianist Lim Yunchan has been honored with the Jeune Talent award at the Diapason d’Or de l’Annee, according to his management company MOC Production on Monday.
The prestigious prize is presented annually by the French magazine Diapason to recognize outstanding classical music recordings,
This achievement follows Lim's wins at the Gramophone Classical Music Awards last month, where he received the "Young Artist of the Year" title and the top prize in the piano category for his album “Chopin: Etudes.”
The Jeune Talent award celebrates emerging artists who have contributed significantly to classical music over the past year. Lim won the prize with his Decca Classics debut “Chopin: Etudes,” released on April 19.
The 20-year-old pianist has been recognized internationally since 2022 when he became the youngest-ever winner of the Van Cliburn International Piano Competition.
Lim will take the stage with Deutsche Kammerphilharmoniker led by conductor Paavo Jarvi in December in South Korea.
