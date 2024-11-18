Court upholds day care center worker's suspension over child's injury

Most Popular
-
1
[AtoZ into Korean mind] Unspoken but often felt, the hurt feelings that Koreans won’t openly share
-
2
US, Korea urge China to act on NK troop deployment
-
3
Stalker fans, or 'sasaeng' continue to plague entertainment landscape
-
4
N. Korea's Kim calls for bolstering nuclear forces 'without limitation,' completing war preparations
-
5
Only 2.5% of senior citizens want to move in with children when sick: survey
-
6
[KH Explains] Why Korean bank shares got bump from Trump's 2nd term
-
7
Presidential office criticized for haste over potential Trump meeting
-
8
More young Koreans support having kids without marrying: study
-
9
Kia scales back on EV9 in US amid tightened IRA rules
-
10
BTS star Jin celebrates solo album release with fan showcase in Seoul
Court upholds day care center worker's suspension over child's injuryBy Yoon Min-sik
Published : Nov. 18, 2024 - 12:06
Seoul Administrative Court said Monday that it recently ruled against a teacher at a local day care center, who challenged a three-year suspension of duties imposed after a 5-year-old under their supervision fell and sustained injury.
The court upheld the disciplinary action by the Geumcheon-gu Office in November of 2011, who suspended the teacher for three months after the child was injured in February of 2022 at the day care center in Geumcheon-gu, Seoul. The child fell from a 2-meter-tall playground structure and sustained an injury that required 12 weeks of treatment.
"A child tends to be less attentive and more curious than adults, and thus are more vulnerable to accidents. As a teacher entrusted with the protection from the parent (of the child), the defendant should have paid close attention to the child's actions to prevent an accident," the court said in its verdict.
The defendant had said that the suspension was unfair, saying that they had warned the children not to use the equipment alone and that they had been looking after another child who fell from a swing at the time.
But the court argued that, because the swing was close to the structure from which the child fell, it was possible for the defendant to prevent the accident.
More from Headlines
-
Traffic delays expected as railway workers hold work-to-rule protest
-
W10tr buyback plan fires up Samsung stock
-
Kim Jong-un orders full war readiness to justify NK troop deployments: Seoul